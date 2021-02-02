fb-pixel Skip to main content

Airplane crashes in Leicester

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated February 2, 2021, 13 minutes ago

An airplane crashed in the central Massachusetts town of Leicester early Tuesday evening, officials said.

The crash occurred near Moose Hill Road, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an e-mail.

Details were not yet known, the agency said.

The town’s fire and police departments said information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.

