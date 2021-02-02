Apartments will replace former Sears in Kingston

Work has started on a 282-unit apartment complex at the site of the former Sears store in what had been the Independence Mall and is now a mixed-use property called the Kingston Collection.

The Sears store, which closed in 2014, will be replaced with three residential buildings, according to Lindsay Hurley, marketing director for the Kingston Collection. Ten percent of the one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments will be classified as affordable by the state, she said.

The residential buildings will be owned and operated by Trammell Crow Residential, she said, with the first building scheduled to open in the summer of 2022 and the remainder in 2023.