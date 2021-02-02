Barnstable police officers rescue woman from burning home

Four Barnstable police officers rushed into a burning single-family home early Tuesday, rescuing and reviving a woman who was found inside, fire officials said.
A newspaper delivery person reported the fire at 844 Shoot Flying Hill Rd. around 3:17 a.m. Tuesday, Centerville Fire Captain Sean Greene said in a statement. Barnstable police arrived on the scene first and entered the burning building, where they found the woman who had been overcome by the smoke in the home, Greene said.
The officers removed her from the home and resuscitated her before she was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. She is in serious condition, fire officials said.
The fire is believed to have started in the living room of the home, Centerville Fire Chief Mike Winn said. The woman was found in the home’s kitchen, near a sunroom, according to Winn.
Firefighters struck two alarms on the fire for additional support, Winn said.
Winn said the fire was put out quickly once firefighters arrived on the scene. The officers who rushed into the burning building were evaluated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is under joint investigation by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department, the Barnstable Police Department, and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Cape and Islands District Attorney.
