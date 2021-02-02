Barnstable police officers rescue woman from burning home

Four Barnstable police officers rushed into a burning single-family home early Tuesday, rescuing and reviving a woman who was found inside, fire officials said.

A newspaper delivery person reported the fire at 844 Shoot Flying Hill Rd. around 3:17 a.m. Tuesday, Centerville Fire Captain Sean Greene said in a statement. Barnstable police arrived on the scene first and entered the burning building, where they found the woman who had been overcome by the smoke in the home, Greene said.

The officers removed her from the home and resuscitated her before she was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. She is in serious condition, fire officials said.