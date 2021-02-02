The Black history I carry with me: Nia Grace

“My name is Nia Grace and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Ma Dixon, Joseph L. Walcott, Robert “Bob” Morgan and the many other black Boston restaurant and bar owners who forged a path and set the standard on creating culturally rich spaces for all to enjoy.”

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“Ma Dixon’s” was among the first soul food restaurants in the South End. Robert Morgan used to work for her. She taught him how to fry chicken and supported him when he opened his own soul food diner, “Bob The Chef’s”, home of Boston’s “Glorified Chicken”.

Jospeh Walcott is the first black nightclub owner in New England, Wally’s Paradise, currently known as Wally’s Jazz Club Cafe.”

Nia Grace owns Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen, formerly the home of Bob the Chef’s.

