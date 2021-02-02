Bluebikes is heading to Salem, a big jump for the Boston-centric service

That earlier expansion was into communities adjacent to its earlier service area: Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, and Everett. Salem, on the other hand, will be a unique satellite location, intended to serve trips within Salem, as well as commuters who use Salem’s popular commuter rail stop for rides to Boston and tourists who flood the city from Boston around Halloween and may already have a Bluebikes membership.

The state transportation department on Tuesday announced a $200,000 grant for Salem to install eight Bluebikes stations across the city. The move comes months after Bluebikes moved into Arlington, Newton, Watertown, Chelsea, and Revere.

The next expansion of the Bluebikes footprint in Greater Boston is more like a hop, skip and a jump, as the bike-rental system will move into Salem, breaking a trend where it had added service only to immediately neighboring communities.

“The ability for someone who lives in Salem and works in Boston or vice versa to have a bike-share option on either end that doesn’t require an extra membership or extra app on your phone . . . it really increases the utility,” said Nick Downing, Salem’s assistant director of traffic and parking.

The Salem expansion still needs to be finalized through a contract. But if all goes well, it could be online by spring or summer.

Under the Bluebikes model, riders can pay for individual rentals or enroll in annual or monthly memberships. Cities and towns own the bike and station infrastructure but pay a corporation — the ride-hail company Lyft — to operate it. The state grant will cover most of the installation, Downing said, but Salem will pay the balance, as well as the operating costs.

Lyft, which declined to comment during contract discussions, has operated satellite locations in other markets, such as in suburbs of Washington, DC.

It’s unclear if the Salem set-up will be a one-off in Massachusetts or a model for other populous areas farther away from Boston, such as Framingham or Worcester. Unlike many other possible locations, Salem already boasts a significant amount of bike infrastructure, with trails leading to its downtown and bright-green bike lanes lining its central streets.

Salem has also already run a bike-share system in the past, operated by another Massachusetts company, Zagster. Zagster has since gone out of business, but Salem’s willingness to implement such a system is distinct from the many other cities and towns that have bristled at paying a bike-share operator.

Downing said Salem hopes its adoption of the system will spur some neighboring communities to add the bike-share system, eventually filling in the gap toward Boston. Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee has previously said he’d be interested in hosting Bluebikes stations, for example.

“It’s a unique situation right now, but one that I hope will be the beginning of a group of systems that can grow on the North Shore,” Downing said.

The grants announced by the state on Monday also include funding for more Bluebikes stations in Everett, Watertown, and Boston.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.