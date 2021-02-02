Car crashes into Belmont storefront

A car crashed into a store in Belmont Monday evening as the first major winter storm of the year brought heavy snowfall into the area.
Icy weather conditions and low visibility caused a black Toyota SUV to swerve and break through the storefront of Art’s Specialties on Trapelo Rd, the Belmont Fire Department said. The incident happened around 6:10 p.m.
Photos from the department show debris and shattered glass on the floor where the vehicle crashed through two large windows. No injuries were reported.
Slick road conditions led to several other crashes Monday night, the department said, and officials advised people to stay off the roads.
Slick road conditions have caused several crashes this evening. Please stay off the roads unless necessary. #drivesafely @Belmont_Ma @BelmontPD pic.twitter.com/mAm5FDkXXQ— Belmont MA Fire Department (@BelmontFD) February 2, 2021
