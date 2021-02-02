Car crashes into Belmont storefront

A car crashed into a store in Belmont Monday evening as the first major winter storm of the year brought heavy snowfall into the area.

Icy weather conditions and low visibility caused a black Toyota SUV to swerve and break through the storefront of Art’s Specialties on Trapelo Rd, the Belmont Fire Department said. The incident happened around 6:10 p.m.

Photos from the department show debris and shattered glass on the floor where the vehicle crashed through two large windows. No injuries were reported.