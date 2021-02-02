Celebrating Darwin, a NASA mathematician, and a gift of masks

NORTH

Salem State University’s annual Charles Darwin celebration is moving online this year. The university plans to celebrate the renowned scientist’s birthday and his life with four days of online lectures from Feb. 8 through Feb. 12. Salem State will offer two webinars a day throughout the celebration, one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. Lectures are designed for scientists and non-scientists alike and topics will range from the biology of cities to the biochemical signatures of disease. All lectures will include a moderated question-and-answer session. Those interested can register in advance for free at www.salemstate.edu/darwinfestival.

Essex Heritage, based in Salem, received a Strong Parks, Strong Communities grant from the National Park Foundation to provide a free professional development course to educators. “Teaching Hidden Histories” focuses on helping educators teach their students about how to become active participants in society. The program was started by Brian Seehy, North Andover High School’s history coordinator and Organizations of American Historians’ teacher of the year. It draws from the archives of local organizations, scholarly expertise, and community members’ experiences to explore local examples of structural inequities in history and the fight for equality. Information on the workshop schedule and registration for future installments in the series is available at usingessexhistory.org.