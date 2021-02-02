Celebrating Darwin, a NASA mathematician, and a gift of masks

NORTH
Salem State University’s annual Charles Darwin celebration is moving online this year. The university plans to celebrate the renowned scientist’s birthday and his life with four days of online lectures from Feb. 8 through Feb. 12. Salem State will offer two webinars a day throughout the celebration, one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. Lectures are designed for scientists and non-scientists alike and topics will range from the biology of cities to the biochemical signatures of disease. All lectures will include a moderated question-and-answer session. Those interested can register in advance for free at www.salemstate.edu/darwinfestival.
Essex Heritage, based in Salem, received a Strong Parks, Strong Communities grant from the National Park Foundation to provide a free professional development course to educators. “Teaching Hidden Histories” focuses on helping educators teach their students about how to become active participants in society. The program was started by Brian Seehy, North Andover High School’s history coordinator and Organizations of American Historians’ teacher of the year. It draws from the archives of local organizations, scholarly expertise, and community members’ experiences to explore local examples of structural inequities in history and the fight for equality. Information on the workshop schedule and registration for future installments in the series is available at usingessexhistory.org.
WEST
Advertisement
The Discovery Museum in Acton is hosting a Black History Month celebration on Feb. 11. The drop-in event from noon to 2 p.m. will teach children about the life and work of Katherine Johnson, one of the NASA mathematicians profiled in the film “Hidden Figures.” Visitors who participate will play number-guessing games in Johnson’s honor. The in-person event is free with museum admission, but requires advance registration at discoveryacton.org.
Minuteman High School in Lexington recently received a $300,000 Capital Skills Grant from the Baker administration to expand its robotics logistics engineering program. The money allows the school to offer its students a chance to earn credentials in “Industry 4.0,” which can be applied to fields like automating supply chain management, hydraulics, and more.
Advertisement
SOUTH
The Randolph police and fire departments recently thanked Ocean State Job Lot for donating personal protective equipment. The donations included 40 KN95 face masks, 240 face shields, multiple hand wipes, hand sanitizer, and bacterial wipe packages for each department. “We’re very grateful to Ocean State Job Lot for its donation of personal protective equipment for our department, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the region,” Randolph Fire Chief Richard Donovan said.
Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.