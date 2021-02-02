Dorchester fire leaves person hospitalized with burns

A person was transported to the hospital with burns after a fire broke out Tuesday evening in Dorchester, the Boston Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at 157 Glenway St. and saw flames coming from the rear of the home, the department said. Photos shared on the department’s Twitter account show firefighters scaling a ladder truck to reach the home’s roof, which appeared scorched and still ablaze as of 5:58 p.m.

All other residents have been evacuated from the building, the department said.