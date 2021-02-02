Dorchester fire leaves person hospitalized with burns

A person was transported to the hospital with burns after a fire broke out Tuesday evening in Dorchester, the Boston Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived at 157 Glenway St. and saw flames coming from the rear of the home, the department said. Photos shared on the department’s Twitter account show firefighters scaling a ladder truck to reach the home’s roof, which appeared scorched and still ablaze as of 5:58 p.m.
All other residents have been evacuated from the building, the department said.
The fire was put out by 6:27 p.m. and caused $125,000 in estimated damages, according to the department’s Twitter. Officials are investigating the fire’s cause, the department said.
All companies working at 157 Glenway in Dorchester. They arrived to fire in the rear. One person transported with burns. All other residents out. pic.twitter.com/0TWFrdOMMj— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 2, 2021
Fire knocked down at 157 Glenway St Dorchester. Extensive overhaul is underway. BFD-FIU on way to investigate cause. $125,000 estimated damages. pic.twitter.com/qx8HVnHofd— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 2, 2021
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.