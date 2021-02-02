Effort aims to give underserved college students a boost

Framingham State University and MassBay Community College have been chosen to participate in a new effort to increase the number of underserved students who advance from two-year to four-year colleges.

The two institutions are partnering through the Equity Transfer Initiative to expand pathways for Black, Latino, and first-generation learners to transfer from MassBay — which has campuses in Wellesley, Ashland, and Framingham — to Framingham State. The partnership is among just 16 selected for the two-year nationwide initiative funded by the ECMC Foundation and Ascendium Education Group.

The teams, all of them consisting of two-year and four-year colleges, must each place at least 100 students on one of five identified transfer pathways by the end of the first year and 300 or more in total by the end of the second year. Each partnership will be awarded up to $27,000.