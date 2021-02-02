Few details available as R.I. COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues

The form , also available in Spanish and Portuguese, requests basic contact information in addition to the resident’s age and birthday.

On Tuesday, the city of Pawtucket announced that residents can now fill out an online form to get more information on upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics when they are announced by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

PAWTUCKET — When officials announced on Jan. 28 that they would begin expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine to residents between the ages of 65 and 75, few details were released explaining how anxious residents could sign up for a shot.

However, the form does not serve as a pre-registration for any upcoming clinics, and residents will still have to consult with the city or call the BEAT COVID-19 hotline (855-843-7620) to register for an appointment when they qualify.

“There has been a strong demand for vaccination and information from our community,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien. “The form will make it easier for residents to know that they will be contacted for an opportunity to sign up once vaccines are available. We want our residents to be assured that they will not be overlooked when the time comes.”

The announcement made clear that there is no vaccine clinic information yet, but the city anticipates that vaccines will be made available to those over the age of 75 in mid-February.

Grebien said in a statement that the city is exploring the possibility of hosting clinics on both sides of the city in order for aging populations to access them easily.

