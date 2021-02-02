Fire burns down historic town hall in Jefferson, N.H.; built in 1872

Cindy Silver, a member of the Jefferson Board of Selectmen, described the loss of the historic building, which was built in 1872, as “devastating” to this town with just over 1,000 residents in northern New Hampshire.

The town hall in Jefferson, N.H. was destroyed in a fire on Monday night.

“The Town Hall is completely to the ground,” she said in a telephone interview. “It’s in the center of town, and it’s an historical building. Many memories were lost.”

An attached building that housed the town’s administrative offices is still standing, but “I’m assuming it’s a complete loss.”

Silver said the select board was meeting remotely Monday night when they heard the fire department alarm go off around 7 p.m. to respond to the fire. No one was inside at the time.

“Luckily we were remote, we weren’t in the offices due to COVID-19,” she said in a telephone interview.

Silver said firefighters had to work in difficult conditions during a winter storm.

“The gusts of wind were high and dangerous,” she said. “It was scary. The fire department from our town and six to eight surrounding towns just did a phenomenal job.”

Silver said there were no reports of injuries.

At 10:46 a.m. Tuesday morning the Jefferson Fire Department wrote on Facebook that crews were still at the scene trying to put out hotspots put out.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation, according to the New Hampshire state fire marshal's office.









