Five individuals arrested and charged with stealing mail in Reading after pursuit on I-95

At approximately 12:50 a.m., a Reading police officer on patrol near the post office noticed a red minivan parked on Haven Street with its engine running. The officer followed the minivan onto Main Street where it allegedly crossed the double yellow lines, and when the officer tried to pull the vehicle over on Walkers Brook Road, it slowed down and then abruptly accelerated and continued onto Interstate 95 southbound before eventually pulling over, police said in the statement.

A woman and four men were arrested by Reading police early Monday morning after they allegedly stole mail from a mailbox and led police on a pursuit on Interstate 95, police said in a press release.

Police said they found 200 pieces of mail on the front passenger side floorboard of the vehicle, and many of the envelopes contained return addresses in Reading.

Four Boston men — Brandon Baez, 18, of Roxbury, Anthony Caceres, 20, Duary Moreta Garcia, 23, and Alex Perez Gonzalez, 21 — were arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the night time into a depository; receiving stolen property over $1,200; and common law conspiracy, police said.

The driver of the minivan, Michelly Zavala-Escobar, 21, of Reading, was arrested and charged with a marked lanes violation; failure to signal before turning/stopping; speeding; operating to endanger; failure to stop for police; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; illegal possession of a Class A substance; breaking and entering in the night time into a depository; receiving stolen property over $1,200; and common law conspiracy, police said.

Officers seized more than 200 unopened envelopes, 11 loose personal checks, three washed personal checks, nine bank cards, the bag of suspected heroin and eight packages of marijuana, police said in a statement.

Police said they also found three altered checks showing values larger than $4,000 in Baez’s possession, along with over $500 in cash and a bank card not belonging to him, as well as a knotted bag containing a substance they suspected was heroin inside a purse belonging to Zavala-Escobar. Police also seized nearly $200 in cash from Calceres.

Police said the five individuals were arraigned at the Woburn District Court on Monday and each was released on personal recognizance under the condition that they avoid contact with one another. All five are due back in court on March 24, police said.

Reading Police Chief David Clark commended the officers for their actions.

“These officers displayed excellent awareness in recognizing a crime in progress and did a great job safely taking these suspects into custody,” Clark said in a statement.

Lieutenant Detective Richard Abate said mail theft continues to be a problem throughout the region.

“These officers were aware that mail theft is a continued problem in ours and many other communities, and that understanding and increased awareness of the signs of this type of crime resulted in the arrest of several suspects and prevented the potential loss of thousands of dollars,” Abate said in the statement.

In order to prevent mail theft, Reading police said the United States Postal Inspection Service recommends that you bring your outgoing mail to your local post office or hand it to a uniformed USPS letter carrier. If you do use a blue collection box, drop it off before the last pickup of the day. Never send cash through the mail, and when mailing something important, consider using signature confirmation for the intended recipient.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.