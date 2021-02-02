Here is a look at five key questions about New England politics in 2021.

And while Washington will continue to dominate the national political conversation, as it often does with a new administration, there are some very big questions about politics back home in New England. And some of the answers could be historic.

The year began with Washington dominating political news from the insurrection to impeachment to the inauguration.

Who will be Boston’s next mayor?

With Mayor Marty Walsh’s departure from City Hall imminent, he leaves behind a very rare open seat in the state’s largest city. Here is the remarkable stat: Boston has never had a woman or a person of color as mayor, yet the only three announced candidates are women of color, and should the soon-to-be acting mayor Kim Janey decide to run, she would be a fourth.

Beyond identity, the election of a new mayor with a host of different priorities and a new perspective could mark a very significant departure from the status quo, especially as it relates to the biggest building boom in the city’s history, while schools have been woefully less of a priority.

Which state can “get back to normal” first?

This year will still be dominated by COVID, but instead of focusing on lockdowns and containing the virus, the year, politically, may be dominated by which state can most effectively administer vaccines, get kids back to school, and get the tourism industry back to driving the economy.

In this sense, the situation in southern New England is a lot different than in northern New England, where the virus has been less severe and where tourism drives a big chunk of the local economy.

Should Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont recover faster than the other New England states, welcoming visitors and boosting their tourism-driven economies, that would put pressure on leaders in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut to catch up.

What kind of Rhode Island governor will Dan McKee be?

Governor Gina Raimondo was a unique, nationally watched governor who was so prominent she reportedly made the shortlist to be President Biden’s running mate last year. Instead, she was Biden’s pick to be Commerce Secretary, a role the Senate is expected to confirm her to in a matter of days.

This means Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will get the bump up to lead the state. In Rhode Island, lieutenant governors and governors run separately on the ballot, a situation that’s not conducive to a close working relationship. And, indeed, Raimondo and McKee have notably not been close working partners in running the state.

Culturally and in terms of leadership, they are very different people: Raimondo was a Rhodes Scholar with a top-down style who cared about how she and the state stood in a national sense. McKee is less top-down and much more parochial as the former Cumberland mayor and a youth basketball coach.

McKee’s first challenge will to be address the coronavirus in his state, but he will also need to quickly try to prevent a primary challenge from the left in 2022.

What will New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu do?

New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu was already among the top three most well-liked governors in the country before COVID hit, and the 2020 elections proved he was basically untouchable.

So the question for Sununu is, now what? While he is the most popular Republican politician perhaps in state history, New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan might be the most vulnerable senator for reelection in the entire country. A decision from Sununu will be expected this year, most likely in the fall.

Should Sununu be convinced to challenge Hassan it would enhance what is already considered to be one of the most high-profile Senate contests in the nation. If he does run, former senator Kelly Ayotte has been laying the groundwork to run for governor herself. But the open seat could entice other Democrats like Representative Chris Pappas into the race, creating a domino effect from the Sununu decision.

In Vermont, will Senator Pat Leahy announce his retirement?

First elected in 1974, Leahy is the longest-serving senator in the country. When he is up for reelection again in 2022, there are three factors that have to be on his mind. First, he will be running for reelection when he is 82, asking for a term that will expire when he is 88 years old. Second, at least one poll suggests that if popular Republican Governor Phil Scott runs, he would beat Leahy, so reelection may not be a breeze. Third, even if he is reelected, it is likely that Democrats will be in the minority following Biden’s first midterm election.

In other words, there is more than one reason for Leahy to announce in 2021 that he will retire. If he does, that could set off a rare game of musical chairs in the state, with the governor, lieutenant governor, the state’s only congressman, and a whole host of state legislators announcing runs for higher office.

James Pindell