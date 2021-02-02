Flooding reported in some areas on Mass. coast after big storm

“Expectation is for widespread minor flooding, but can’t rule out isolated areas of moderate flooding,” the weather service tweeted “The flood threat ends by 4:30 pm as high tide recedes.”

The National Weather Service tweeted at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday that a coastal flooding warning was in effect for the afternoon high tide, which occurred around 2:30 p.m.

Flooding hit some parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday following a winter storm the night before that dropped heavy, wet snow on much of the state.

That message was followed by another weather service tweet at 3:33 p.m. showing flooding at Salisbury Beach.

“We’re just past high tide this afternoon and we’ve received some reports of minor coastal flooding along the MA east coast,” the forecasters wrote. “Here’s a shot from a webcam at Salisbury beach.”

Salisbury police also warned residents about the flooding.

“Tidal Flooding is occurring in the usual places on Beach Road/Rte 1A,” Salisbury police tweeted at 3:25 p.m. “Please avoid the intersection of Beach Rd near the Entrance to Salisbury State Reservation and Beach Rd @ Cable Ave.”

Local police also stressed that motorists should not “assume your vehicle can make it through standing water! It could result in you getting stranded or causing substantial damage to your vehicle!”

In Dorchester, flooding prompted the closure Tuesday afternoon of Morrissey Boulevard, a normally busy thoroughfare, according to State Police.

“#MAtraffic Due to flooding the I-93 NB Exit 14 ramp to Morrissey Blvd is closed, Morrissey Blvd at Freeport Street is also closed,” State Police tweeted at 2:58 p.m.

Then at 3:12 p.m., State Police wrote that “Route 93 north Exit 14 ramp to Morrissey is now closed, as is Morrissey at Freeport St because of flooding.” The agency confirmed about an hour later that Morrissey Boulevard had reopened.

In Marshfield Tuesday, police warned of flooding in the Green Harbor area.

“Stay clear of Brant Rock / Green Harbor area this afternoon,” Marshfield police said on their Facebook page. “It will not be passable for motor vehicles. We’ll try to share some pictures for the enthusiasts who may feel the need to endanger themselves and others (police, fire, dpw) by driving down with their shiny new I Phone 12 Pro Max to capture the anger of the sea first hand... ....DON’T DO IT!”

Police said the town “dodged the snow storm but are not out of the woods until after this afternoons high tide at 2:30pm ( which means NOW (HIGH NOON EST (eastern standard time) until at least 8pm tonight). #StayAway #DontDrive #WeWillSharePics #SeaIsAngryToday.”

The weather service later re-tweeted a Boston 25 photographer’s video clip of flooding at Brant Rock in Marshfield, where the surf was pounding over the guardrail and onto the deserted travel lane.

“Minor coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore from Gloucester to Newburyport,” the weather service said in a Tuesday advisory. “Wave action will likely cause some washover onto coastal roads around the time of high tide. Minor coastal flooding begins on Easy Street in Nantucket. Minor coastal flooding occurs along Morrissey Boulevard in Boston. In addition, there is a low risk for isolated areas of moderate coastal flooding for the most vulnerable locations that have lost dunes and/or compromised seawalls such as Plum Island, Salisbury, Scituate, Marshfield, etc. Moderate flooding includes possible structure damage to seawalls and other near shore structures.”

Plymouth was also affected by flooding.

“NOW: In #Plymouth, both directions closed RT-3A from Cliff St/Clifford Rd due to high tide in area,” the state Department of Transportation tweeted at 1:17 p.m.

There was trouble in Sandwich too, but it came earlier in the midst of the raging storm.

Sandwich authorities said the foundations of two local homes collapsed amid the storm Monday night.

The homes, located on 100 Salt Marsh Rd. and 114 Salt Marsh Rd. both suffered heavy damage as the high tides on Cape Cod Bay wore away at the sand protecting the home’s foundation, leaving the foundations exposed, town officials said. The rising tides undermined the homes’ foundations causing the collapse, Sandwich Building Commissioner Brendan Brides said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.