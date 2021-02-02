Former Transit Police officer loses appeal of brutality convictions for assault on Roxbury woman

“We conclude that there was ample evidence for the judge to find that the defendant’s use of force was not reasonable or necessary with respect to each assault and battery conviction,” Judge Kenneth Desmond wrote for the three-judge panel. “There was substantial evidence... the defendant’s use of the OC spray was not reasonable or necessary for her to carry out her official duties.”

The Massachusetts Appeals Court in a unanimous ruling said the evidence and the way it was presented by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office more than justified her convictions of two counts of assault and battery for hitting Holmes with her police baton and spraying her in the eyes with a pepper spray.

Former Transit Police officer Jennifer M. Garvey was properly convicted of criminal charges for her 2014 attack on Mary C. Holmes at Nubian Station in Roxbury when Holmes challenged Garvey’s rough handling of an intoxicated patron.

Garvey was convicted by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins in a jury-waived trial in 2017, a trial that was triggered in 2015 when the American Civil Liberties Union brought new attention to the attack on Holmes by posting surveillance camera videos showing the March 26, 2014, incident.

Wilkins acquitted her of a civil rights allegation, but also convicted Garvey of two counts of filing false police reports based on the paperwork she submitted to support Holmes arrest. Holmes spent the night in police custody and later had a resisting arrest charge dropped by Rollins’ office after a prosecutor saw the videos.

Holmes later settled a civil rights lawsuit she filed against the T and police officers in US District Court in Boston.

In its ruling, the Appeals Court said four MBTA cameras recorded the encounter between Holmes, Garvey and a second Transit Police officer, Alfred Trinh, that began when Holmes questioned the rough handling of an intoxicated woman. Garvey sprayed Holmes in the eyes and hit Holmes with her police baton, falsely accusing her of interfering with a police officer, the court wrote.

“A person being arrested may not resist that arrest with force, even if the arrest is unlawful, when no excessive or unnecessary force has been used against that person,” Desmond wrote. “However, where an officer does in fact use unreasonable or excessive force, a person is privileged to use such force as reasonably appears to be necessary.”

Garvey, the court continued, did not tell Holmes she was under arrest nor did she first instruct Holmes to put her arms behind her back to be handcuffed, both of which would have clearly communicated to Holmes she was under arrest.

“For a person to be resisting arrest, it must be objectively reasonable to that person that he or she is under arrest,” Desmond wrote. “Not only was Holmes not instructed that she was being arrested or handcuffed, and not asked to place her hands behind her back, she had not committed a crime before being sprayed with the OC spray to put her on notice that an arrest would be forthcoming.”

Moreover, Holmes was standing alongside other onlookers, but was treated differently by Garvey. Trinh assisted in the arrest, but testified against Garvey during her trial.

Garvey was sentenced to 18 months behind bars with six months to serve, according to court records.

In response to the false and violent arrest of Holmes, an outside consultant faulted internal reviews of Garvey’s actions on the job, which included 10 reports of misconduct, before the Holmes incident. An inexperienced Transit Police officer conducted the internal review that concluded Garvey acted appropriately.

The command staff at the Transit Police has since been changed.









