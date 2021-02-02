Foundations on Sandwich homes collapse during winter storm

The homes, located on 100 Salt Marsh Rd. and 114 Salt Marsh Rd. both suffered heavy damage as the high tides on Cape Cod Bay wore away at the sand protecting the home’s foundation, leaving the foundations exposed, town officials said. The rising tides undermined the homes’ foundations causing the collapse, Sandwich Building Commissioner Brendan Brides said.

The foundations of two homes in Sandwich collapsed amid the raging winter storm that swept across Massachusetts Monday night, bringing high winds and heavy rains to Cape Cod while dumping nearly two feet of snow in other areas of the state, town officials said.

The foundation of 114 Salt Marsh Rd. in Sandwich, Mass. was badly damaged in Monday's winter storm.

Advertisement

“It gets to a point where there’s basically nothing supporting the foundation wall,” he said. “So, the foundation wall just breaks off and falls right over into the beach.”

Cape Cod was hit with strong winds and rain in the storm, with gusts topping 50 miles per hour in Sandwich,

Brides did not know when the homes were built but said most of the homes in the surrounding area were built in the 1950s or 1960s.

The home at 100 Salt Marsh Rd. is valued at $902,400 while the home at 114 Salt Marsh Rd. is valued at $962,500, according to the town assessing website.

If the damage to the homes is found to have exceeded 50 percent of their market value, they will have to be rebuilt in accordance with the building code, Brides said. The homes would have to be elevated to the base flood elevation and put on pile-driven piers, according to Brides.







