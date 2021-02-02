Is Phil wrong? Ms. G thinks so!

According to a statement from Mass Audubon, Ms. G. was spotted Tuesday at the group’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln with a more welcome prediction.

Though Phil emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania Tuesday and saw his shadow , a traditional harbinger of an extended winter, Ms. G., dubbed Massachusetts’s official state groundhog by Mass Audubon, had a different read on the extended forecast.

Turns out Punxsutawney Phil may not have the last word on whether we’ll endure six more weeks of winter this year.

“Breaking from Pennsylvania’s groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, Ms. G did not see her shadow, and predicts an early spring,” said the statement from Mass Audubon, which also released a video clip of Ms. G’s warmer forecast.

Advertisement

Despite her optimism, thoughts of spring felt practically miragelike on Tuesday, following a slushy storm the night before that dropped heavy snow in parts of Massachusetts.

According to the National Weather Service, Lowell was tops in the state, with about 24 inches of snow; North Chelmsford officially recorded 18 inches, and Wilmington, the early winner in the snowmaggedon race, came in with 20 inches but was eclipsed by Lowell.

The weather system impacted the entire state, but shifted over to a mix of snow and rain in Boston, along the South Shore, and on Cape Cod and the Islands during the long-duration event.

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania Tuesday, state officials were sticking with Phil’s prediction for a prolonged winter.

“Bundle up, PA!,” the state tweeted on its official account, a message retweeted by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “Punxsutawney Phil says we’re in for more winter weather. #GroundhogDay dates back to 1887, and we still look forward to our furry friend’s predictions to this day.

Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.