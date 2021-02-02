At least 165 suspects now charged in Capitol riot; more photos released

The bureau tweeted out two posters bearing the images of the suspects, writing that authorities are “seeking the public’s help in identifying those who made unlawful entry & assaulted officers in the US Capitol on Jan 6.” Anyone with relevant information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov .

The FBI’s Washington, D.C. field office on Monday released additional photos of Capitol riot suspects who allegedly breached the building during the Jan. 6 siege and assaulted law enforcement, as the number of suspects charged federally in Washington has spiked to 165, legal filings show.

An online government database of Capitol riot suspects charged by federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C. listed 165 defendants Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported over the weekend that some people who traveled to the Capitol had organized a meetup point the day before in Springfield, dubbing themselves the “Minuteman” cohort.

Asked about the reported meetup Tuesday, Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said via e-mail that “we didn’t receive any intelligence at all about a meetup similar to that nor do we believe that any meetup occurred in our city.”

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, on Tuesday released a statement the agency had put out previously when asked about reports of a Massachusetts meetup prior to the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

“We routinely investigate and share intelligence regarding potential illegal activity,” Procopio said in the statement. “In regard to the events of Jan. 6 at the US Capitol, we had prior knowledge — shared by authorities in Washington DC — that persons were departing from Massachusetts to legally express their First Amendment right to protest. No information existed that suggested those specific persons were in violation of any laws then, or that they planned to commit any illegal activity once in Washington.”

Procopio said in a follow-up email that the meetup was actually in Holyoke, not Springfield.

A spokesperson for US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office declined to comment, while Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI Boston field office, said Tuesday in a statement that the “investigation into the events at the U.S. Capitol is being led by the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The FBI’s Boston Division is assisting, but we cannot confirm or deny the existence of any investigation or investigative steps at this time.”

The Jan. 6 siege occurred after many in the mob had attended a rally earlier that morning where Donald Trump told them in the waning days of his presidency to march to the Capitol building and “fight like hell” in an effort to block the certification of then President-elect Joe Biden’s November victory.

The mob overwhelmed police officers outside the Capitol and smashed windows on their way inside before occupying the building for hours while members of Congress were whisked away to safety. One woman was fatally shot by authorities, and Capitol police Officer Brian D. Sicknick was attacked by rioters and later succumbed to his injuries.

The certification process concluded early on Jan. 7, and Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20.

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.