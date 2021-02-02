Mass. State Trooper arrested after allegedly headbutting girlfriend twice in N.H. domestic assault

The woman told responding officers Erickson had gone to her residence so they could talk about ending their yearlong relationship, records show. She told police Erickson took her phone, grabbed her and threw her on a bed, threw her on the ground, squeezed her face with one hand and “wrapped her arms around her on the bed and knelt on her upper thigh area so that she could barely breathe and could not move,” records allege.

Legal filings in Rockingham County, N.H., Superior Court identified the trooper as Bryan Erickson, 38, of Groveland, Mass., and said the alleged assault occurred early on Jan. 31 at the woman’s residence in Exeter, N.H.

A married Massachusetts state trooper was arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting another woman with whom he’d been romantically involved in New Hampshire, according to court records.

She also told police Erickson put one of his fingers down her throat, scratching the inside of her cheek in the process, and headbutted her twice, according to legal filings.

Erickson, who was arrested by his own department at his Groveland home early Sunday, was slated for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Rockingham County Superior Court on several charges including second-degree assault, simple assault, and criminal trespass, records show.

It wasn’t immediately clear who’s representing Erickson.

“We took Sgt. Erickson into custody at his home in Massachusetts early Sunday morning on New Hampshire’s charges,” said David Procopio, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman, in a statement. “We also immediately relieved him of duty. He was transported to Exeter NH yesterday for booking and today’s arraignment.”

When Erickson was relieved of duty, Procopio continued, “we took all his Massachusetts State Police equipment from him. We have scheduled a departmental hearing for him later this week, at which time his duty status will be addressed, and have opened an Internal Affairs case. We condemn, and have zero tolerance for, the actions as alleged. We will take appropriate administrative action as warranted by the outcome of the criminal case in New Hampshire and our own internal investigation.”

