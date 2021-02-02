Massachusetts progressives press Biden to cancel student loan debt

They and other prominent Democrats say Biden can wipe out this debt using his executive authority, bypassing the partisan quagmire of Congress. Doing so would deliver financial help to tens of millions of struggling Americans amid an economic crisis, particularly Black and brown borrowers who have been disproportionately affected by the nation’s more than $1.6 trillion student debt crisis, proponents argue.

The new president was sworn in less than a month ago, but Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley are wasting no time pushing Joe Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt for each of the roughly 44 million Americans who have these loans.

If you thought top progressive Democrats from Massachusetts would stop jousting with the White House now that a fellow Democrat is in office, you were mistaken.

“It would open up more opportunities for more Americans than any single act the president could take,” Warren said in an interview with the Globe. “It would close the racial wealth gap among those with student loan debt by 25 points. It would boost a faltering economy. And it is fundamentally the right thing to do.”

Warren said that she and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — who joined the push last year — have spoken directly with President Biden about their proposal. But so far the Biden administration is on record supporting Congress passing legislation to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers — just one-fifth the amount progressives want.

Asked for comment, a White House spokesman said that Biden is focused on easing the economic burden on working people, which is why he paused federal student loan payments and interest on his first day in office. The spokesman reiterated Biden’s support for Congress to immediately cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per person but did not answer questions about why the president has not embraced using his executive authority to cancel the debt or why has pushed for a lower dollar amount than some progressives want.

So Warren, Pressley, Schumer, and others are keeping up the public pressure for $50,000 in debt relief. On Wednesday, Warren and Schumer plan to re-introduce a resolution they offered late last year calling on Biden to go big on debt cancellation; Pressley and other House Democrats will do the same in the House.

That comes in the wake of op-eds and Tweets, plus activity from an army of advocates who support the cause, too, including groups representing key constituencies that carried Biden to victory. More than 300 groups — including labor unions, civil rights organizations, and consumer advocates — have signed a letter urging Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to cancel the $50,000 in student debt.

The efforts to boost the student loan proposal may showcase the role that Warren and Pressley, along with their progressive allies, could play during the Biden presidency, trying to push the moderate Democrat to embrace ideas popular in the left-wing of the party. The role is a reprise for Warren, who pressed the Obama administration, privately and sometimes quite publicly, on issues from complex financial instruments to forgiving federal student debt for borrowers defrauded by for-profit schools.

When it comes to the actual policy, however, there’s sharp debate about whether forgiving student debt is the best way to shore up the economy and help people who are struggling the most.

Critics, including some liberal economists, say the proposal being pushed by Warren, Pressley and others wouldn’t actually goose economic growth that much, despite a price tag of $640 billion or more. Across-the-board cancellation also would mean plenty of well-off borrowers, who have not issues repaying their loans, would benefit, raising fairness concerns.

An analysis published by the Brookings Institution last fall found that almost 60 percent of outstanding student loan debt is held by households in the top 40 percent of income, those making more than $74,000 a year. The authors argue that those low-income workers hit hardest by pandemic-driven job losses — such as restaurant and retail workers — live in households that are less likely to have student loans.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget argues that student debt cancellation would deliver far less “bang for the buck” for the economic recovery than the other federal spending.

That’s in part because starting last March under the Trump administration, the federal government has paused all payments and interest accumulation on federal student loans, relieving the immediate pressure on many borrowers who can’t afford to pay their loans. Biden extended that pause through the end of September.

“Forgiving the loans doesn’t change anybody’s monthly cash flow” right now, said Jason Delisle, a student loan expert at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. Once the payments pause expires, the government offers an income-based repayment program that caps participants monthly payments and, after 20 or more years, forgives outstanding federal student debt, he said.

Proponents of student debt cancellation strongly disagree, arguing the income-driven repayment and forgiveness programs are hopelessly inadequate.

Fewer than 3 percent of borrowers who enrolled in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program have been deemed eligible for loan forgiveness under the program, even when borrowers thought they were doing everything right.

“This is an emergency right now, and this is relief that can be delivered quickly,” said Eileen Connor, co-director of Harvard Law School’s Project on Predatory Student Lending, which has represented more than 1 million former students, mostly of for-profit colleges.

Democrats, also argue that sweeping loan forgiveness, would particularly aid Black and brown communities, which have been hit harder by both the pandemic and the student debt crisis than white Americans.

Black Americans, for instance, on average borrow more to go to college, borrow more while in school, face a harder time paying off the debt, and experience far higher rates of default than their white peers, according to research cited by proponents of student debt cancellation. And progressives argue that cancelling student loan debt would also help the country take a step toward closing the yawning racial wealth gap.

“It’s about an equitable economic recovery,” said Pressley, who introduced the a resolution in December calling on Biden to wipe out up to $50,000 in debt for every borrower, as Warren did in the Senate. “We find ourselves in the midst of a national reckoning on racial injustice . . . If people really do believe that Black Lives Matter, then the only receipts that matter in this moment are budgets and policies.”But the cancellation would also help a broader swath of Americans whose student debt burdens prevent them from owning a home, starting a family, launching their own businesses, proponents argue.

Roughly 7 million Americans over the age of 50 still have federal student loan debt, and every year the government garnishes the Social Security benefits of tens of thousands of these seniors in an effort to recoup defaulted student loan debt.

Warren pointed to another data point: Forty percent of the people with student loan debt never got a college diploma. These borrowers are earning wages of someone with a high school diploma, “while they’re trying to shoulder tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt.”

“It’s a bone crusher,” Warren said. “It’s an opportunity crusher.”









Victoria McGrane