Needham extends rental assistance to residents struggling amid pandemic

Needham residents struggling to meet their rent payments due to COVID-19 can continue to receive assistance from the town.

Last November, Needham announced a program offering rental assistance to income-eligible residents who had lost pay due to the pandemic. The original deadline to apply was Dec. 4, but because funds remain available for the program, town officials are inviting those who did not previously submit applications to do so. In addition to meeting income limits, applicants must document loss of income due to COVID-19.

Town Meeting last October authorized $120,000 from Needham’s Community Preservation Act revenues for the program, which is also being supported by a $50,000 grant from the state’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The program is being administered for the town by Metro West Collaborative Development.