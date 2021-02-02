Nor’easter spares Greater Boston, but dumps 20 inches of snow in Wilmington

Some schools canceled classes for Tuesday and others pivoted to full remote programming, the Globe reported.

“While the storm that brought the major winter storm to areas northwest of I-95 was departing, scattered spotty light rain/snow showers and even patches of freezing drizzle will continue today,” according to the National Weather Service. “Drier weather works into most of the region this evening.”

The two-day nor’easter lingered across Massachusetts Tuesday morning, causing some concerns about coastal flooding, leaving some 6,300 without power , and triggering a clean-up in communities north and west of Boston where snowfall tallied a foot or more. But Greater Boston was largely spared.

The Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury will open at noon Tuesday for scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations, having closed on Monday due to the threatening weather system, officials said.

The city of Boston will lift its snow emergency and parking ban at noon Tuesday, the city said. “Residents parked in participating discounted lots and garages will have two hours, until 2 p.m., to move their cars before regular rates resume,” the city cautioned.

Mayor Walsh tweeted that the storm charted its own path.

“This was one of those very hard to predict storms that could have gone either way based on the rain/snow line, and we had to prepare for the worst in terms of potential snowfall,” he tweeted. “I’d ask that everyone continue to keep sidewalks and pedestrian ramps around their properties clear. Please offer help to your older neighbors and residents with disabilities.”

Boston Public Schools classes will be fully remote and end 2 1/2 hours earlier than scheduled, Walsh tweeted. “In-person learning will resume on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021,” according to the mayor.

State courts, which closed early Monday, will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, court officials reported.

Some Middlesex County communities got the most snow, including Wilmington (20), Burlington (18.2), and Hudson (17), while Ashburnham, Lunenberg, and Fitchburg in Worcester County had snowfall totaling just over 18 inches, the weather service reported.

In contrast, South Shore communities like Norwell in Plymouth County recorded just 1 inch of snow, and in West Roxbury, the tally was 3.8 inches, the weather service said.

But the weather system has not yet fully departed and forecasters caution that highway conditions will be less than ideal and drivers are being urged to slow down, and plan for the journey to take more time than usual.

“Slippery travel will be possible given many locations with sub-freezing temps and spotty freezing drizzle possible too,” forecasters wrote.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, some 6,300 customers were without power around 7 a.m. Tuesday, with the largest concentration in Essex and Plymouth counties.

And the weather service has issued a coastal flood advisory from the North Shore to Provincetown on Cape Cod. “Minor coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore from Gloucester to Newburyport,” forecasters wrote. “Minor coastal flooding occurs along Morrissey Boulevard in Boston.”

The storm system packed powerful winds, especially on Cape Cod and coastal communities. Wind gusts peaked at 71 miles per hour in Wellfleet, 65 miles per hour in Rockport, and 61 miles per hour on Nantucket early Tuesday, forecasters wrote.

But despite the high snow and wind totals in some areas of the state, the storm “definitely underperformed close to the coast. The South Shore got mostly rain,” Rob Megnia, a weather service meteorologist said last night.

