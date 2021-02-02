fb-pixel Skip to main content
SALEM

Salem State freezes undergraduate tuition, fees

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated February 1, 2021, 32 minutes ago
The library at Salem State University.
The library at Salem State University.JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF FILE

Salem State University’s board of trustees recently voted to freeze undergraduate tuition and fees for the fall 2021 to spring 2022 academic year.

Tuition and mandatory fees for both in-state and out-of state undergraduate residential and commuting students will remain unchanged. Housing and dining costs also will remain the same. (Rates are still to be determined for multi-occupancy rooms, which were not in use this academic year). Also remaining unchanged are prices for evening undergraduate courses.

In-state charges for tuition and fees are $11,675 for full-time undergraduate day students living off campus and $25,486 for full-time undergraduates living on campus, which includes housing and a dining plan. Prices for evening undergraduate courses are $439.70 per credit.

Salem State President John Keenan in a statement called the freeze “one important way in which we can help make it possible for students to complete their degrees despite the many challenges COVID-19 has brought.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

