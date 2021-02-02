Scituate apartment complex opens for low-income seniors

The first tenants of Lawson Green Apartments — 30 one-bedroom units in Scituate for low-income seniors — began moving in on Feb. 1, according to the developer of the $10.4 million project.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the move-ins will be staggered over the next month or so, according to developer Michael Cucchiara of Marlborough-based The Grantham Group. He said all the units are rented and there is a 25-person waiting list.
The two-story building is located at 99 Central Park Drive, on land that was once part of millionaire copper magnate Thomas Lawson’s country estate, Dreamwold, and next to the historic stone Lawson Tower. The apartments are within walking distance of both the Scituate Public Library and the new senior center.
The project was developed by The Grantham Group, in partnership with the Scituate Housing Authority, and financed with money from the Scituate Affordable Housing Trust and Community Preservation Act fund, as well as state and federal subsidies.
Construction began in March of 2020, just a few weeks before the pandemic shutdown hit, Cucchiara said. The work finished a month ahead of schedule in January of 2021, he said.
According to the town, the Lawson Green Apartments were created in response to an affordable housing study that found that Scituate had a lack of affordable housing, especially rental units, and a growing senior population. In addition, more than a fifth of those below the poverty line in Scituate were seniors, the study found.
Tenants were chosen by lottery, Cucchiara said. Rents range from $1,180 to $2,090 a month, according to the Lawson Green Apartments’ webpage, and the building has common areas that include a great room with a fireplace.
