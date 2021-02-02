Scituate apartment complex opens for low-income seniors

The first tenants of Lawson Green Apartments — 30 one-bedroom units in Scituate for low-income seniors — began moving in on Feb. 1, according to the developer of the $10.4 million project.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the move-ins will be staggered over the next month or so, according to developer Michael Cucchiara of Marlborough-based The Grantham Group. He said all the units are rented and there is a 25-person waiting list.

The two-story building is located at 99 Central Park Drive, on land that was once part of millionaire copper magnate Thomas Lawson’s country estate, Dreamwold, and next to the historic stone Lawson Tower. The apartments are within walking distance of both the Scituate Public Library and the new senior center.