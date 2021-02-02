US attorney in Mass. and police offer prayers for FBI agents attacked in Sunrise, Fla.

“Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded this morning while executing a routine search warrant in Florida,” said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling in a statement. “Forget political squabbles in DC. Forget mindless rhetoric about ‘defunding’ the police. Law enforcement officers put themselves at risk for your safety hundreds of times each day in towns and cities across the United States in dangerous situations you never hear about unless they go horribly wrong.”

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts offered prayers and “unequivocal support” to the FBI agents involved in Tuesday’s standoff with a suspect in Florida that resulted in the shooting deaths of two of the bureau’s agents and the wounding of three others.

Lelling continued, “Our prayers - and our unequivocal support - go to the FBI agents involved in this morning’s shootings, their families, and all agents and officers who spend their days protecting the public.”

He was responding to reports out of the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise, Fla., where the gunfire erupted around 6 a.m. The FBI agents had come to the apartment complex to serve a federal search warrant in connection with a case involving violent crimes against children, according to authorities. The suspect also died in the violent encounter, officials said.

In a separate statement, FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the slain agents as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

“Tragically, the FBI lost two of our own today,” Wray said. “Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed this morning in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida. Three other agents were shot and wounded; two suffered injuries requiring hospital care, but both are now in stable condition. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization.”

Each day, Wray said, FBI agents “put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together.”

Other law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts offered their support.

“The men and women of the @Bostonpolice send our thoughts and prayers to @FBIMiamiFL and to the family and friends of the brave agents who were shot and killed this morning,” Boston police said in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

The department’s words were echoed by Massachusetts State Police.

“We offer our deepest condolences to @FBI on the loss of two agents and the wounding of three others in an operation in Florida this morning related to a child pornography suspect,” State Police tweeted. “Our prayers are with them, their families, and their brother and sister agents. #Heroes”

The Middlesex, Mass. County Sheriff’s office also tweeted condolences.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with our @FBI colleagues and with the family and friends of the agents killed and wounded in Florida today,” the office wrote.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.