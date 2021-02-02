While you were shoveling snow, Rhode Island’s politicians were counting dough

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I just might order Uber Eats for every meal of the day today. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 115,956 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 1,409 new cases since Jan. 29. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.3 percent. The state announced 19 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,173. There were 316 people in the hospital, and 74,557 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

While all of us were snowed in yesterday, Rhode Island’s politicians were busy putting the finishing touches on their final campaign finance reports for 2020, covering the period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. They were due before midnight.

Since 2021 isn’t an election year, you might expect these reports to be tame. But with several high-profile candidates considering a run for governor next year (even before Governor Gina Raimondo was tapped to go to Washington, D.C.) and an open spot in Providence City Hall, there was an unusual amount of activity in the fourth quarter.

Here’s a quick overview.

4 DEMOCRATS WHO WANT TO BE GOVERNOR

Treasurer Seth Magaziner

Amount raised in Q4: $93,186

Cash on hand: $1,044,541

One thing to know: Has hired Katie Nee a campaign advisor.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

Amount raised in Q4: $183,019

Cash on hand: $887,153

One thing to know: His campaign purchased the URLs ElorzaforGovernor.com and JorgeforGovernor.com (neither are live) in October.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea

Amount raised in Q4: $103,422

Cash on hand: $415,351

One thing to know: New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, a rising star in the Democratic Party, donated $1,000.

Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee

Amount raised in Q4: $67,500

Cash on hand: $165,952

One thing to know: Posted his best non-election year fundraising quarter and will soon be sworn in as governor.

STILL IN CHARGE, FOR NOW

Governor Gina Raimondo

Amount raised in Q4: $2,000

Cash on hand: $656,719

One thing to know: She hasn’t decided what she’ll do with all that money after she becomes US Commerce Secretary.

4 DEMOCRATS WHO WANT TO BE PROVIDENCE MAYOR

City Council President Sabina Matos

Amount raised in Q4: $25,050 and a $100,000 loan

Cash on hand: $223,026

One thing to know: Is currently being considered for lieutenant governor.

Brett Smiley, Rhode Island Department of Administration

Amount raised in Q4: $170,410 and a $10,000 loan

Cash on hand: $165,956

One thing to know: Has the support of Governor Raimondo.

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune

Amount raised in Q4: $40,820

Cash on hand: $54,425

One thing to know: Received $1,000 donation from top developer Buff Chace.

Gonzalo Cuervo, chief of staff for Rhode Island Secretary of State

Amount raised in Q4: $50,601

Cash on hand: $50,235

One thing to know: Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras is supporting him.

Since state lawmakers did have elections last year, there was a little less fund-raising activity at the end of the year for that group. But new House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has the largest war chest in the state with $1,168,150. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is sitting on $150,379.

Elsewhere, former state Representative Aaron Regunberg, who is mulling a run for lieutenant governor, is sitting on $78,437. Attorney General Peter Neronha, who is expected to run for reelection next year, has $126,873.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ As we prepare for Governor Raimondo to depart for Washington, D.C., here’s my look at what she accomplished and didn’t accomplish when it comes to public education. Read more.

⚓ Dr. Saul N. Weingart has been named the the new president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Read more.

⚓ Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha says it’s not easy to point to any one state’s policies as the reason COVID-19 cases are falling because the drop is happening all over the country. Read more.

⚓ With Rhode Island’s legislative leaders signaling that they want to continue providing free tuition to eligible students at the Community College of Rhode Island on a permanent basis, Marcella Bombardieri, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (and a former Globe reporter and Brown University grad) makes the case for community colleges to get more local funding. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ The Providence City Council meets at 5 p.m. to discuss the city’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

⚓ The House Judiciary Committee has a lengthy agenda today.

