Mass. reports 1,963 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 45 new deaths

The state’s second surge appears to be subsiding. But public health officials and experts are warning of a possible comeback of the virus due to fast-spreading coronavirus variants -- and they’re urging people to remain vigilant and get their coronavirus vaccinations when it’s their turn.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 45 to 14,362, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 1,963 Tuesday, while the seven-day average was 2,966. The new cases brought the pandemic total to 502,378.

The agency also said 67,650 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,631 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 61,265 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.7 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,016 people, bringing that total to 480,992.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.44 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The department said the rate would be 5.2 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.