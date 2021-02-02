New Democratic ad campaign ties GOP to QAnon

“Congressman Don Bacon,” an ominous-sounding voice intones in the ad targeting the Nebraska Republican, “he stood with Q, not you.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Tuesday began a $500,000 advertising campaign on television and online tying eight House Republicans, including Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader, to Greene and QAnon, an effort to force them to make a public affirmation about Greene.

As Republicans splinter over how to deal with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon devotee from Georgia who peddles an array of false conspiracy theories, Democrats are seizing on the infighting to make her the avatar for an array of GOP lawmakers.

The strategy is similar to the one that Republicans employed against Democrats last summer during the protests over racial injustice, when they sought to paint all Democrats as pushing to defund the police, including President Biden, who repeatedly said he did not favor it.

In releasing the QAnon-focused ads this week, Democrats are striking at a raw nerve in the Republican Party. Greene’s radical pronouncements — she indicated support for executing Democratic politicians several years ago — have alarmed Republicans as well as Democrats. On Monday, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, said the “loony lies and conspiracy theories” embraced by Greene amounted to a “cancer” on the party.

Like the Republican ads that flooded the airwaves last year featuring grainy images of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic ads feature Greene and Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has also expressed support for QAnon, as much as the candidates they are attacking.

“QAnon, a conspiracy theory born online, took over the Republican Party,” the ad’s narrator says, while images of Greene and Boebert flash on the screen. “Sent followers to Congress and, with Donald Trump, incited a mob that attacked the Capitol and murdered a cop.”

QAnon is a sprawling Internet conspiracy theory that claims the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who are plotting against former president Donald Trump.

NEW YORK TIMES

Georgia bills seek to limit voting

ATLANTA — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate have introduced a raft of voting legislation, moving quickly to seek limitations and requirements after Democrats won the presidential election and two US Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state.

Democrats say the bills are unnecessary, politically motivated, and will suppress legal votes.

Many of the proposals target absentee voting by mail, after former president Donald Trump and his allies — including some lawmakers who co-sponsored the bills — made relentless fact-free claims about widespread fraud in mail voting. State election officials have said unequivocally that there was no widespread fraud or irregularities.

The bills introduced Monday include proposals to restrict who can vote absentee by mail, require a photo ID for those who do vote absentee by mail, ban ballot drop boxes, and block outside groups from sending out absentee ballot applications. Other proposals would end automatic voter registration when obtaining a driver’s license and ban new residents from voting in a runoff election.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

White voters shifted away from Trump, pollster says

Former president Donald Trump lost ground with every age group in the 2020 election compared to his performance in 2016, but he had his “greatest erosion with white voters, particularly white men,” according to an analysis by one of his campaign pollsters.

The 27-page report, by Tony Fabrizio, focused on what he called 10 key target states. Five of them — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all flipped to President Biden after supporting Trump in 2016. Another five — Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas — were held by Trump in both 2020 and 2016.

Fabrizio, who analyzed National Election Pool and Associated Press exit polls, also found that the bulk of independent voters broke for Biden. The analysis was first reported by Politico.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus played a key role in why voters did not back him, Fabrizio found. The pollster and Trump’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, had urged Trump to take the virus more seriously earlier in 2020, and Fabrizio had pushed Trump to support some form of a national mask mandate. But Trump rejected the idea.

Fabrizio noted that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the infectious disease expert whom Trump repeatedly attacked during the campaign, had a markedly higher job approval than Trump. Some 72 percent of voters who flipped their votes away from Trump supported the work that Fauci did on the coronavirus.

The analysis found that Trump gained support with Latino voters compared to 2016 while his support among Black voters was essentially unchanged.

NEW YORK TIMES

Federal agency reiterates support for ending protections for gray wolves

The Biden administration is standing by a Trump-era decision to strip the gray wolf of endangered species protections, arguing the move was backed by sound science, even though it is being fought by conservationists in court.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service defended the delisting call in a letter to Earthjustice, one of the environmental groups challenging the move.

“We made our delisting determination using the best scientific and commercial data available,” Gary Frazer, the assistant director for ecological services, said in the letter. “Our delisting action recognizes the successful recovery of one of the most iconic species to our nation’s natural heritage, which currently numbers more than 6,000 wolves, greatly exceeding our recovery goals for the Northern Rocky Mountains and Western Great Lakes populations.”

When the Trump administration announced the decision last October, it called the move an Endangered Species Act success story. After more than 45 years of protection under the statute, gray wolf populations had recovered enough to warrant the shift, the Fish and Wildlife Service said at the time.

However, in January, six environmental groups filed a lawsuit in a California-based federal district court challenging the decision, saying the Fish and Wildlife Service had only evaluated the health of wolf populations in the Midwest, overlooking the species’ status in California, Washington, Maine, and other states.

BLOOMBERG NEWS