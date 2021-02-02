Rep. Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump prompts Wyo. voter rebellion

Ever since Representative Liz Cheney voted to impeach Donald Trump and accused him of the “greatest betrayal by a president of the United States of his office,” Lish has been questioning Cheney’s loyalty to the Republican Party and her commitment to her constituents.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Jim Lish, an Iraq War veteran, recalls fondly how receptive his local congresswoman was when he visited her in Washington to talk about treatments for traumatic brain injury. He appreciated her efforts to bring a national Veterans Affairs cemetery to the state. And he admired her family, a political dynasty of sorts whose names are on high school soccer fields and whose books are displayed at the local library.

“When she did that, I felt disenfranchised,’ said Lish, who works at the local American Legion. “I love the Cheneys, both Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney. But she has to represent the people.”

A star of the Republican Party widely seen as a potential future House speaker, Cheney has suddenly emerged as a vivid example of something completely different — a traditional Republican who may no longer have a home in a party dominated by Trump and the far right.

No matter that she voted with Trump more than 90 percent of the time, or that she occupies the lone Wyoming congressional seat that her father, the former vice president, held for 10 years. Few voters care that as the third ranking Republican in the House she is well positioned to bring home federal spending.

In this city in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, her reputation has boiled down to a simple question: whether she is for Trump or against Trump. And, as far as many people here are concerned, with her Jan. 13 impeachment vote, Cheney staked her claim.

The anger has resonated among Cheney’s GOP colleagues in Washington, where House Republicans are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss calls by some members to censure Cheney or remove her from her leadership post.

The outcome of such discussions is still unclear, as Cheney has received support from influential lobbying groups and prominent Republicans. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, referred to Cheney as ’'an important leader in our party and a nation’' in a statement to CNN. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, has also stated that he continues to back Cheney, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon commended her for “voting her conscience on the issue,” urging residents to move on.

But many in the state are not yet ready to do so. The Republican Party chapter in at least 10 counties has condemned Cheney’s vote, while the Wyoming GOP put out a statement referring Cheney’s decision as a “travesty.” Local leaders are eager to find a viable candidate to challenge her in the 2022 primaries.

“I don’t think Wyoming needs the Cheney name anymore,” said Ocean Andrew, a newly elected state representative. He said he received so many complaints about Cheney that he invited one of her congressional nemeses, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, to speak on the Wyoming Capitol steps last week. Andrew hoped the rally would show potential candidates how much support existed in the state to oust Cheney in the next election.

“Liz Cheney is kind of the old establishment-type Republican,” Andrew said. ‘And Matt Gaetz kind of represents the new Republican Party that is very anti-establishment, more individualist and more noninterventionist.”

How Republicans would perceive Cheney’s vote on Trump was not clear cut when it happened on Jan. 13. Emotions were still raw from the shocking scene a week earlier, when a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol to disrupt Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The vote is typically seen as a formality, but Trump had spent months spreading the false claim that Biden had stolen the election and encouraged thousands to march to the Capitol and demand that lawmakers block Biden’s victory.

Cheney contended that Trump had “lit the flame” that sparked the riots. At the time, some suggested her words and the horrifying image of the takeover would break Trump’s hold on the GOP base.

In the end, though, Cheney was joined by just nine other House Republicans. The same appears true in the Senate, where only five Republicans voted against a procedural measure last week challenging the constitutionality of the process.

Cheney, 54, declined a request through her office to be interviewed for this story. In a statement, she pointed to another type of loyalty — an oath to defend the Constitution — as her guiding principle.

“Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship,” Cheney said. “There is no more important part of my job than listening to and speaking with citizens all across our state. I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life.”

Hundreds showed up to hear Gaetz speak at the rally organized last week by Andrew, the state lawmaker.

To a cheering crowd, Gaetz mocked Cheney as a “fake cowgirl” who grew up in Virginia and did not understand the populism of Wyoming.

He chastised her positions on keeping troops in the Middle East and accused her of going to Washington to enrich herself, linking her with McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California. He put his cellphone near the microphone and called up Donald Trump Jr., to the crowd’s delight.

“Defeat Liz Cheney in this upcoming election, and Wyoming will bring Washington to its knees,” Gaetz said to the crowd.

The new Republican Party that showed up to the “Stop Liz Cheney” rally carried more pro-Trump signs than anti-Cheney signs. They waved a flags for the Patriot Party, for Blue Lives Matter. One attendee carried a flag for the Confederacy.