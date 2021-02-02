Senate confirms Alejandro Mayorkas as homeland security secretary

“Mr. Mayorkas’ qualifications are unassailable: he is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said in a statement before the vote. “Like most of President Biden’s cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: he will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.”

Mayorkas, 61, is the son of Jewish refugees from Cuba who goes by the nickname “Ali.” A former federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, Mayorkas served as a top DHS official during the Obama administration and played a key role in the creation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA.

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in a largely party-line vote Tuesday, ending what has been the most contentious confirmation process of President Biden’s Cabinet picks.

The Senate voted 56 to 43 to confirm Mayorkas. Six GOP members voted with the Democrats: Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

The DHS has not had a Senate-confirmed secretary since April 2019, when then-President Trump ousted Kirstjen Nielsen and allowed the department to drift through a period of unprecedented leadership turnover. Some of the Republican senators who joined Democrats in voting to confirm Mayorkas have said they wanted to see the DHS stabilized without further delay.

Democrats had sought to fast-track a confirmation vote, but they were blocked by Senatod Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, who cited a 2015 DHS inspector general report criticizing Mayorkas for appearing to favor well-connected applicants to an investor visa program.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, the minority leader, cited that report in voting against Mayorkas, calling him an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.”

“Mr. Mayorkas is all too familiar with the levers of power that control U. immigration law. The problem is when he’s chosen to pull those levers — and for whose benefit,” McConnell said in a statement, accusing Mayorkas of running US Citizenship and Immigration Services as “an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty” during Obama’s first term.

Democrats rebuffed GOP calls for Mayorkas to submit additional testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, arguing that the country’s national security needed a confirmed DHS leader as soon as possible. They noted that Trump’s first DHS secretary, General John Kelly, was confirmed on Inauguration Day in 2017.

Mayorkas faced a rockier path. During his confirmation hearing, Republican senators repeatedly raised the 2015 inspector general report and expressed concerns about the Biden administration’s plans to reverse Trump-era border controls and deportation efforts.

The DHS, the country’s third-largest federal department, is responsible for safeguarding the country’s borders and coastlines, running its immigration system, protecting federal officials and property and responding to crisis and disasters, among other tasks.

“Mr. Mayorkas is a proven leader who has the experience to protect the American people from harm,” said Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan, before casting his vote.

Created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the department had a primary focus on counterterrorism before the Trump era. Trump made DHS a major instrument of his domestic policy agenda, particularly at the Mexico border. Mayorkas takes over the department after a period of intense politicization and calls to dismantle the department.

Immigration issues probably will occupy much of Mayorkas’s attention. Illegal border crossings have been rising again in recent months despite pandemic orders restricting legal travel. Biden has ordered a halt to construction of Trump’s border wall. Another of Biden’s first measures — a 100-day ’'pause’' on most deportations from the US interior — has been blocked by a federal judge in Texas.

Biden is planning to issue several executive orders Tuesday that will order reviews of Trump’s attempts to tighten access to the US asylum system as well as other legal immigration benefits. Biden will also announce a task force to reunite children separated from their parents by Trump’s border crackdown. Mayorkas will lead that task force.

Mayorkas is also expected to help the Biden administration advance an immigration bill putting millions on a path to legal status. Many Republicans denounce Biden’s proposal as “amnesty” and say it will fail like previous attempts to overhaul the country’s immigration system.