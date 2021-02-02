Extremism has waltzed right into the halls of government

Perception: On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, much of the country woke up to a shock. Donald Trump had been elected president. How did it happen? Liberals beat their breasts and searched their apologetic souls and concluded: There must be a lot of angry white people whom no one is listening to. We can’t go on ignoring them. We need to listen and understand them. We can’t lord our PhDs over them; we must embrace their huddled masses and allow them to breathe free. These poor people are part of the Brotherhood of Man. We have failed them. Shame on us.

We tried listening and learning in Nov. 2016 — after Jan. 6 riot, it’s time we opened our eyes

Reality: On Jan, 6, 2021, we watched those same Everymen on TV. It turns out they are just marauding killers who would trample a fellow rallygoer and bludgeon an innocent man to death. They would steal whatever is not bolted down to take as their personal hunting trophies. They do not respect any law or any norms. They care nothing for democracy. They care nothing for the United States, its history, its symbols, or its procedures. They think and care only of themselves.

We can all stop beating our breasts now.

Evan D. Morris

Madison, Conn.





COVID-19 is not the only disease afflicting us

How far down the rabbit hole does my country have to sink before citizens with ethics and morals stand up to the madness? Rallies spout lies and misinformation. Republicans in Congress are silent.

Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped beyond the bounds of human decency with previous declarations that the Parkland and Sandy Hook murders of children were “false flags.” How dare she. Shame on those depraved people who cheer her on.

Come on, America, we’re so much better than this. COVID-19 is not the only disease afflicting our country. The moral decay of those who were elected to protect us has caused the United States to rot from within. Sane voices need to be heard. Doing nothing prompts the rot to spread.

Peg Ryan

Plymouth





Start calling ‘conspiracy theories’ lies

To all legitimate news media everywhere: Can we stop sugarcoating lies as “conspiracy theories”? No more euphemisms for lies, please.

The first definition of “theory” according to Merriam-Webster, is “a plausible or scientifically acceptable general principle or body of principles offered to explain phenomena.”

There is nothing plausible or scientifically acceptable about, for example, the Rothschilds commandeering lasers from space to start the California wildfires. So let’s call this a lie, because that is what it is.

When a Fox News personality offers conjecture without facts, call it a lie.

The only way for truth to prevail is to call lies lies.

Ben Myers

Harvard