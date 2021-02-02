The GOP’s post-Trump pivot isn’t happening

After the pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol building, leaving five people dead , there was hope Republicans would respond to that calamitous event with an understanding that their four-year dalliance with Trump’s antidemocratic, norm-shattering behavior must end.

Less than two weeks after Donald Trump left the White House for Florida we have our answer — pretty much exactly the same.

One of the great unanswered questions of American politics is what will a post-Trump Republican Party look like?

Ten House Republicans courageously voted in favor of articles of impeachment against the president. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was reported to be considering a vote to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, and there were rumblings that Senate Republicans had had enough of the former president and were considering finally standing up to him.

That was then. In the interim, congressional Republicans put their finger in the air, looked at the latest poll numbers, and decided, “Sure Trump is an insurrectionist, but he’s our insurrectionist.”

Republicans reminded the country, yet again, that cowardice and cynicism are the defining features of modern conservatism.

A week ago Monday, 45 Senate Republicans voted to end the impeachment trial before it began by arguing that a president cannot be impeached after leaving office — though history shows precedent does exist.

One can hardly blame Senate Republicans. The House members who voted to impeach Trump are already facing a furious backlash. Trump ally Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida traveled to Wyoming to attend a rally attacking Representative Liz Cheney in her home state, a move all more provocative because Cheney is the third-ranking Republican in the House. One can hardly expect Senate Republicans to show political courage in the face of existential threats to American democracy and their lives when their own political careers hang in the balance. Let’s get priorities straight here, people.

On the House side, Republicans were further buffeted by a deluge of stories about Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. They included a video of Greene berating David Hogg, a high school student-turned-gun-activist after he survived the 2018 Parkland school shooting in which a gunman killed 17 people. Archived Facebook pages revealed her support for conspiracy theories that included the insane charge that Hillary Clinton had murdered a child in a satanic ritual, drank her blood, and removed the child’s face, and that deadly California wildfires had been started by Jewish laser beams from space. She also expressed support for killing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. One might imagine that these revelations would lead House Republicans to urge Greene to resign or at the very least apologize for her previous words. Instead she was given a prized seat on the House Education and Labor Committee.

Then on Thursday afternoon came the coup de grace. With his tail parked snugly between his legs, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy traveled to Florida to meet with Trump, the same man he had begged on Jan. 6 to make a public statement denouncing the riots. McCarthy is also the same man who on Jan. 13 said Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack on Congress which put his life and those of his colleagues in danger. But . . . bygones.

McCarthy spent the day at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach coming up with a plan for Republicans to win back the House in 2022. As perverse as it might seem, there’s a certain logic to McCarthy’s actions. GOP voters continue to support Trump. Remaining on his good side, no matter the price, is clearly viewed by McCarthy as essential to keeping Republicans in political power.

Whether it’s ignoring Trump’s assault on democracy (and on them) or ignoring Greene’s unhinged awfulness (did I mention that another unearthed video shows Greene calling Washington politicians “retards”?) Republicans have made clear that there is no ounce of self-respect left in their party. There is no concession that won’t be made and no insanity that won’t be enabled for the sake of political expediency. The modern GOP is less a political party and more an indulgent parent who doesn’t know how to say no to a wayward child’s increasingly untoward behavior.

But then again maybe we shouldn’t be so harsh. After all, there are congressional elections in two years. Surely by then, Republicans will finally put their collective foot down.

