Pandemic is a global woe that calls for global solutions

There’s a long way to go before we can get back to normalcy. We have more months of mask wearing, eye irritation from excessive screen time, and economic hardship. We’re all hoping for a rapid vaccine rollout, but parts of Massachusetts won’t even be able to keep up with Phase 2 of vaccine distribution (”Cities and towns are ready — but they don’t have doses,” Page A1, Jan. 29).

When vaccines are finally supplied to most residents of the state, will we be able to put the pandemic behind us? The answer is no. The United States needs to be doing more to fight the pandemic on a global scale. We can’t move on until the world has, and there are countries that don’t have the resources to address COVID-19 for their populations. While we complain about Zoom fatigue, worldwide food insecurity could double as a result of COVID-19.