ACC postpones BC men’s basketball game Tuesday vs. Florida State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday it had postponed Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game between host Boston College and Florida State at Conte Forum.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

It came as a late reprieve for the Eagles (3-10, 1-6 ACC) and coach Jim Christian who faced the daunting task of facing the No. 20 Seminoles with just four scholarship players available on BC’s roster.