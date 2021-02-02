The Celtics realize everyone will need to account for Marcus Smart’s absence on the court

Smart suffered a calf strain in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 96-95 loss to the Lakers on Saturday night and is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks. Coach Brad Stevens said Monday there was some relief that the prognosis was not worse, but added Smart was quite sore from the injury.

When the Celtics arrived in San Francisco on Monday afternoon to begin a five-game Western Conference road trip, they went directly to a gym for a full practice. But their heartbeat, guard Marcus Smart, remained back in Boston on crutches, leaving the team to navigate this tough stretch without him.

“So, we’ll see how long it takes,” Stevens said.

The Celtics’ defense has improved recently, inching up to 10th in the league, but the coaches and players insist that it is not up to their standard. And it will be difficult to maintain this momentum without Smart, a two-time First-Team All-Defense selection.

“It’s a challenge that our best defensive player is out,” center Daniel Theis said. “So now everybody has to take the challenge and step up as a team. He’s missing, but now other guys can [step in]. Basically everybody on our team, we’ve got to prove to each other we are an excellent defensive team.”

Smart’s absence will be felt at the other end of the court, too. Although he has struggled as a shooter this season, with his field goal percentage dipping to 39.4, he has been Boston’s most consistent and efficient floor general, averaging 6.1 assists per game.

“Nobody does what Marcus does on the court,” Theis said. “For us, it’s a collective, not just Marcus is out and one guy is going to take his role. For us, it’s a team. He’s missing as a playmaker as well, so whoever steps on the court has got to do whatever he can.”

Rookie point guard Payton Pritchard, who has been out since spraining his knee on Jan. 23, could return during this trip, but will not play against the Warriors on Tuesday night. Stevens said Pritchard was expected to take part in some drills in Monday’s practice session, but not the scrimmage portions.

Stevens added point guard Kemba Walker’s playing time restriction remains at about 28 minutes per game, so Smart’s 32.3 minutes will need to be filled in elsewhere.

“As far as rotating other guys and who gets those minutes,” Stevens said, “who has a chance to play, or hasn’t played as much who is going to play more, or play a little bit, those things will all be determined based on opponent over the next five games.”

Stevens has tough decisions to make regarding frontcourt playing time, too. When the Celtics were close to whole over the last two games, Daniel Theis slid into the starting center slot and Tristan Thompson came off the bench.

Theis has played well, but Thompson has mostly struggled, and Robert Williams has been thriving in a reserve role. The third-year big man is averaging 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 75 percent from the field in just 15.5 minutes per game. Thompson, meanwhile, is averaging 5.9 points and 8.4 rebounds while connecting on just 44.7 percent of his shots in 22.2 minutes per game.

Theis and Robert Williams have shown glimpses of their potential as a tandem in recent games, but Stevens said it’s not necessary for them to share the court.

“I actually like Rob playing as a single big more than I like that group together, even though it’s been good in a small sample,” he said. “But Rob’s playing well. Rob’s doing a lot of good things and I think he likes that role when he comes in with that second stint with [Jayson] Tatum and our bench. But we’re going to have to ask him to continue to be flexible with playing with another big.”

