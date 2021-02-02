Coach Bruce Cassidy says he is fine with a replay of Bruins’ effort Saturday

The first of those East Division rematches was Monday night, again in Washington, where Cassidy made some minor tweaks to his forward group against the first-placed Caps (6-0-3).

“I’d take seven more of those,” he said following the 4-3 OT loss to the Capitals, “to be honest with you.”

The outcome wasn’t what the Bruins wanted, but his club’s overall effort Saturday night pleased Bruce Cassidy enough that he was all for hitting the replay button.

The Capitals, with 15 points, came out of the weekend tied with the Leafs and Flyers for first place in the overall standings.

Boston center Charlie Coyle, who needed a maintenance day off Sunday, skated in Monday’s morning’s optional workout and was back in the lineup, again centering the third line.

With Coyle back, Cassidy moved Craig Smith to second-line RW duty with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci. Smith (2-2—4 in 7 games), is a willing and eager shooter, ergo a perfect candidate to be on the receiving end of what are often sublime feeds by the sure-handed Krejci.

“We’d like to get that going a little bit, 5-on-5,” noted Cassidy.

Again this year, said Cassidy, there has been a “right side dilemma” to find Krejci a consistent, productive right winger.

“We thought we had that solved with [Ondrej] Kase,” he said. “And then [Jake] DeBrusk went out … and then Studs [Jack Studnicka] went out, so that‘s out of necessity. We put Kuhli [Karson Kuhlman] in the other day, because he’s played there before.”

Kase, obtained late last season from the Ducks, has not played since Game 2 this season, believed to be suffering with a concussion.

All of which meant Cassidy again Monday night borrowed from his evolving third line, which has had Coyle between rookie Trent Frederic and Smith, the free-agent hire out of Nashville.

“We gotta do what we gotta do to sort of match up the best,” said Cassidy, his squad 5-1-2 through eight games, despite the constant yin and yang of injuries, prior to taking on the Caps.

The fourth line, anchored by Sean Kuraly, had the speedy Anders Bjork on left wing. Cassidy borrowed Chris Wagner, Kuraly’s right wing, and spotted in Karson Kuhlman. Wagner lined up with Frederic and Coyle.

“Wags has the attributes to play hard,” Cassidy said, “so that would still give us that stiff line.”

****

Jaroslav Halak, 2-0-1 in his previous three starts, was back in net for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask, beaten four times Saturday, saw his save percentage slip to .890, uncharacteristically low for the No. 1 stopper.

A sharper performance by Rask Saturday night easily could have ended with the Bruins in the winner’s circle, largely why Cassidy said he’d be content to see the same game in the future.

As of Monday morning, Rask’s percentage ranked 27th among the 31 NHL goalies to appear in a minimum five games this season. The four other stoppers trailing him: Jonathan Quick, LA, .885; Martin Jones, San Jose, .871; Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh, .859; and Matt Murray, Ottawa, .849.

****

The Bruins Saturday night fired 88 shot attempts, an NHL season high thus far, in their OT loss to the Caps

Only three other clubs have squeezed off 80 or more shots this season, and like the Bruins, they all finished with a loss.

▪ Vancouver (84) Jan. 14 vs. Edmonton: Oilers, 5-2.

▪ Vegas (83) Jan. 26, vs. St. Louis: Blues, 5-4.

▪ NY Rangers (81) Jan. 19 vs. New Jersey: Devils, 4-3.

The Bruins landed 43 shots on net, 26 were blocked, and 19 were off net.

****

The Bruins entered the night ranked No. 5 overall on the power play (34.6 percent) and No. 3 in penalty killing (90 percent, 27 for 30). The Caps ranked No. 1 on the PP (44.4 pct.), but a lowly 22nd on the PK. Ex-Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who popped in the Caps’ first goal Monday night, played in his 10th game with the Caps, triggering a bonus of $230,000 to be added to his $795,000 base salary. He’ll pick up an additional $250,000 once the Caps officially qualify for the postseason and $250,000 more if they win the Cup. All figurers per capfriendly.com ... Matt Grzelcyk, back in Boston for rest and treatment on a lower-body injury, led to Connor Clifton again filling his spot on the No. 2 pairing with Brandon Carlo …Next up for the Bruins: another two-game set, in Philly, on Wednesday and Friday nights. The Sabres visit the Garden Saturday for the first time this season.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.