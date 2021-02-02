Dustin Pedroia stats: How the Red Sox legend measures up

Dustin Pedroia ’s contributions to the Red Sox can’t be measured by statistics alone. The scrappy 5-foot-9-inch second baseman set a standard for gritty, hustling play on both offense and defense. But if you go by the numbers, he measures up there too.

Sitting 6.5 games behind the first-place Yankees (directly following a shocking five-game sweep by New York at Fenway), and driving into their first non-playoff season in four years, the Red Sox called up Dustin Pedroia from Triple A Pawtucket for the opener of a nine-game West Coast trip in Anaheim. Pedroia started at shortstop on Aug. 22, 2016 (one of just five career starts at SS for the California native [Woodland]). Pedroia lined into a double play to shortstop in his first AB, stroked a single to center field off lefty Joe Saunders for his first hit in the fourth, and struck out swinging to end the sixth. With the Red Sox trailing, 4-3, in the ninth, against star closer Francisco Rodriguez, manager Terry Francona pinch hit for Pedroia leading off the ninth with Manny Ramirez (who left the previous game with hamstring tightness). Ramirez flied to deep center, and though the Sox put two men on, Rodriguez closed it out by retiring Kevin Youkilis on a fly out to center.

“ ‘I really appreciate the fact that I was able to play and have a teammate like Dustin because I learned so much from him. The one thing I learned for sure was that this was not about size. This was about heart. He was the whole package. I’m happy, thankful, grateful and proud that I was able to have a teammate like him because he was a guy who motivated me to do well. Happy retirement buddy. Love you man.’ David Ortiz

Pedroia’s milestone homeruns

HR No. 1

• Sept. 9, 2006, at Fenway Park

• Pitcher | Royals RHP Luke Hudson

• Type of HR | Solo

• Inning | 4th (0 out)

• Count | 3-2 (9th pitch of AB)

• Direction | Over the Green Monster

• Note | It came in his 14th career game and 42nd at-bat.

HR No. 100

• May 2, 2014, at Fenway Park

• Pitcher | A’s RHP Ryan Cook

• Type of HR | Grand Slam

• Inning | 6th (1 out)

• Count | 0 and 2 (3rd pitch of AB)

• Direction | Deep to left-center

• Note | It was the second of his four career grand slams.

HR No. 140 (final)

• Sept. 9, 2017 (11 years to the day of his first HR), at Fenway Park

• Pitcher | Rays RHP Matt Andriese

• Type of HR | Two-run

• Inning | 1st (0 out)

• Count | 2-1 (4th pitch of AB)

• Direction | Deep to left-center

• Note | Pedroia’s 139 HRs as a 2B (1 as a DH) rank second among Red Sox behind Bobby Doerr’s 223.

























