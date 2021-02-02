Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway reportedly sent inappropriate pictures to multiple female reporters

According to the story, Callaway sent them unsolicited messages, and commented on their appearance on a regular basis “in a manner that made them uncomfortable.” In addition, one interaction allegedly included Callaway thrusting his crotch near the face of a reporter as she interviewed him. Callaway also allegedly told one of the women if she got drunk with him “he’d share information about the Mets.”

Former Mets manager and current Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway is accused of sending multiple female reporters “inappropriate photographs and asking one of them to send nude photos in return,” according to a report published Monday in The Athletic.

Advertisement

Five women, all of whom spoke with The Athletic on the condition of anonymity, said Callaway’s actions spanned at least five years, multiple cities, and three teams.

In response to an e-mail from The Athletic, Callaway wrote: “Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

The report comes less than a month after Mets’ GM Jared Porter was fired after sending graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.