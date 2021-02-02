Nick Leone sparks Barnstable boys’ hockey in win over Dennis-Yarmouth

“That was a cool one you don’t get to see every day,” Barnstable coach Tim Grace said of Leone’s 5-on-3 shorty, an insurance goal at 2:50 of the third period to make it 4-0.

Barnstable skated away with a 4-0 win at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center, improving to 3-2 on the strength of two goals from Nick Leone — including a 5-on-3 shorthanded offering — and the first career shutout for goaltender Zach Harmon.

With a Nor’easter walloping much of the rest of the state, the Barnstable and Dennis-Yarmouth boys’ hockey teams were able to take center stage on a rainy night on the Cape Monday night.

Grace said that as Barnstable was trying to clear its defensive zone, a Dolphins defenseman got his glove on the puck at the point. Thanks to a favorable bounce, Leone was able to win a battle along the boards, Grace said, and shot free up the wing before crashing to the crease and shoving home the dagger.

Leone’s first goal came at 3:58 of the second period, breaking a scoreless deadlock to that point against D-Y (2-5-1).

Harmon, a senior, made eight saves for Barnstable. Shea Semprini and Dylan Huntington also scored.

. . .

At least 20 varsity boys’ and girls’ hockey games in Eastern Massachusetts were postponed Monday as a result of the heavy rain and snow, along with at least 10 basketball games.

Taking note

▪ The Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation is still accepting applications for its class of 2021 Scholar-Athletes. The deadline for graduating seniors is Feb. 15. Application forms can be located on the NFF grinoldchapter.com/awards website.

Since 1976, the Eastern Massachusetts chapter annually has honored the best and brightest football-playing seniors. The chapter was named in honor of Grinold, the revered 50-year sports information director at Northeastern University, in 2005.

▪ MIAA associate director Sherry Bryant is one of eight 2021 recipients Citation recipients from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Bryant is in her 28th year on the MIAA and serves as the association’s controller. She has held numerous roles during her time on staff, including technology coordinator, women’s leadership and equity coordinator, and human resources director. She is former chair of the NFHS Field Hockey Rules Committee, and is liaison to the association’s Tournament Management Committee and field hockey committee.

The 2021 NFHS Citation recipients will receive their awards June 30 at the annual NFHS Summer Meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff also contributed to this story.



