Players reject Major League Baseball owners’ proposal; season to start as scheduled

Included in that proposal was a passage that allowed commissioner Rob Manfred the authority he does not currently have, which is to halt the season if he so wishes.

In a statement Monday night, the Major League Baseball Players Association made the “clear-cut decision” to reject a proposal from MLB to delay the start of spring training and the regular season by approximately one month because of concerns about COVID-19.

And because the proposal “offers no salary or service time protections in the event of further delays, interruptions, or cancellation of the season,” the players did “not accept MLB’s proposal, [and] will instead continue preparations for an on-time start to the 2021 season, and will accept MLB’s commitment to again direct its Clubs to prepare for an on-time start.”

Advertisement

Majoe League Baseball wanted to extend the season by one week and cut the schedule from 162 games to 154, paying players for a 162-game season. All teams would be required to play doubleheaders to complete the shortened season in the compressed schedule.

In addition, the proposal again linked player approval for expansion of the designated hitter with accepting expanded playoffs, a connection the union already has told the owners is a non-starter.

MLB did not respond immediately to the players’ statement, which concluded with, “We do not make this decision lightly. Players know first-hand the efforts that were required to complete the abbreviated 2020 season, and we appreciate that significant challenges lie ahead. We look forward to promptly finalizing enhanced health and safety protocols that will help Players and Clubs meet these challenges.”

MLB does not have the power to unilaterally delay the start of the season or alter a 162-game schedule without the country being in a national emergency that specifically includes the barring of baseball games.

Advertisement

With the Super Bowl taking place in Florida this weekend, the NHL and NBA in the early stages of their regular season and baseball players recalling they were able to complete their abbreviated 60-game regular season last year, the Players Association saw no need to alter their collectively bargained agreement with the owners.

That CBA expires December 1.

Spring training is set to begin in the middle of February — on time.

Reggie Jackson rip Schilling

Former A’s and Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson said that when it comes to Curt Schilling falling short of the Hall of Fame, he only has himself to blame.

Jackson, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1993, told NJ.com Schilling shouldn’t blame anyone but himself when it comes to him not reaching Cooperstown.

“I would say to Curt, ‘Look at what you did. You took yourself out of the Hall of Fame because of what you say and how to express yourself and how you think,’ " he said. “Freedom of speech is great, but we can’t have a country with white supremacy, Nazis, Black Panthers, racist stuff and anti-Semitics. We can’t have people wearing swastikas because it’s a freedom of expression. Come on!

“Freedom of speech got you freed out of the Hall of Fame. Freedom of speech got your [expletive] out of Cooperstown, bro!”

Schilling has been an outspoken conservative on social media, and has used his platforms to promote the QAnon conspiracy theory. Earlier this month, he expressed support for the insurgent attack on the US Capitol.

Advertisement

“I don’t care if Schilling is conservative or not conservative,” Jackson said. “That doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that he’s stepping out on the balcony and yelling out something to defame Jews or Muslims or any other ethnicity or gender. Curt, get away from here with that.”

Earlier this month, Schilling drew 285 of the 401 votes cast, 71.1 percent — 16 votes short of election. In an open letter to the Hall of Fame, he asked to be taken off the ballot in 2022.

Former Mets manager reportedly sent inappropriate photos

Former Mets manager and current Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway is accused of sending multiple female reporters “inappropriate photographs and asking one of them to send nude photos in return,” according to a report published Monday in The Athletic.

According to the story, Callaway sent them unsolicited messages, and commented on their appearance on a regular basis “in a manner that made them uncomfortable.” In addition, one interaction allegedly included Callaway thrusting his crotch near the face of a reporter as she interviewed him. Callaway also allegedly told one of the women if she got drunk with him “he’d share information about the Mets.”

Five women, all of whom spoke with The Athletic on the condition of anonymity, said Callaway’s actions spanned at least five years, multiple cities, and three teams.

In response to an e-mail from The Athletic, Callaway wrote: “Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

Advertisement

The report comes less than a month after Mets’ GM Jared Porter was fired after sending graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.

Christopher Price of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.