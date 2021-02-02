Pride win elimination game that wasn’t, after Connecticut becomes second team to quit NWHL tournament

What Boston players did not know: Their spot in Thursday’s Isobel Cup semifinals was already secure. The Connecticut Whale had forfeited their seeding game against the Minnesota Whitecaps, and withdrawn from the tournament.

They were energized by the do-or-die situation, and about having injured defender Jenna Rheault with them during the warmup. Rheault, who broke her right wrist last Sunday, was outfitted with a hard cast, and earned smiles and stick taps as she skated laps before the game.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — When they took the ice Monday night at Herb Brooks Arena, the Boston Pride thought they were playing an elimination game in their best-of-three series against the Buffalo Beauts.

Pride management learned of the decision minutes before puck drop. That message was not relayed to players, who also didn’t have access to their phones in the locker room, team president Hayley Moore said.

“Play for your lives,” Moore said. “No reason to change the mentality.”

Boston's Mallory Souliotis celebrates with teammate Jillian Dempsey after scoring a goal during the third period of Monday's win over Buffalo. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Nothing changed on the ice.

Boston (3-4-0), looking like an awakened juggernaut, beat up on Buffalo for a second night in a row, winning, 7-1, and earning the No. 3 seed. They have found their game entering the playoffs, which will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Boston will face second-seeded Minnesota (3-1-0) — what should have been last season’s Isobel Cup Final before it was canceled due to the pandemic. Fourth-seeded Buffalo (1-4-1) will play top-seeded Toronto (4-1-1) at 5:30 p.m.

Boosted by two first-period goals from Sammy Davis and another from hard-nosed captain Jillian Dempsey, the Pride mashed the pedal and didn’t let up. Boston landed 12 of the game’s first 16 shots and won a decisive majority of the puck battles.

“We have our Boston Pride swag back,” coach Paul Mara said. “We’ve played that way forever. Just a little late to the party here in Lake Placid.

“Toronto and Minnesota can fight for whoever wants to play us. I wouldn’t want to play us.”

All teams will rest for two days, which comes at a perfect time for the Pride. Playing their third game against the Beauts in three nights, they looked like the team that won, 6-0, on Sunday, not the team that lost, 2-1, on Saturday.

“I think the pressure gave us a little edge,” said forward Lexie Laing, who finished a shorthanded breakaway to make it 5-1 in the third. “This is where we want to be right now. We’re not satisfied with just making it to the playoffs. We’re going to keep pushing to that final game and win that final game.”

Sammy Davis, center, celebrates with Lexie Laing and Mallory Souliotis after scoring a goal during the first period of Monday's contest. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Their next opponent, the Whitecaps, held an impromptu scrimmage during the time slot reserved for their game against the Whale, which finished 2-2-0. Connecticut coach Colton Orr told the Globe he was reserving immediate comment on his team’s decision to withdraw.

His club was staying at the same hotel, the Courtyard Marriott in Lake Placid, as the Metropolitan Riveters. The latter withdrew from the NWHL season last Thursday after the organization was hit with “several” positive COVID-19 tests, the league said in a statement. The Globe reported the same day that Connecticut had at least one positive test of its own.

The Whale played one game after the Riveters’ situation became public: A 6-0 loss to Toronto on Sunday. Connecticut dressed four players who were not with the team when it arrived in Lake Placid on Jan. 22: Forwards Sarah Hughson and Maeve Reilly, defender Rachael Ade, and goalie Mariah Fujimagari.

An NWHL spokesperson said that any players arriving here followed protocol — a reasonable quarantine before traveling, and negative tests before and after arrival. The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority, which has jurisdiction over the facilities the NWHL is using, referred the Globe to the NWHL for comment.

Six Whale players listed on the roster — Brooke Wolejko, Tori Howran, Melissa Samoskevich, Nicole Guagliardo, Kayla Friesen, and Mackenzie Lancaster — did not dress. Neither the club nor the league has explained their absences.

Boston was once again without its No. 2 right wing, Mary Parker, for an undisclosed reason.

Boston's Sammy Davis skates against Buffalo's Erin Gehen during the third period of Monday's game. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Buffalo, which held a parade to the penalty box, scored its only goal when forward Kristin Lewicki’s shot went off the elbow of the net. The Beauts’ bench was convinced it went in, but the goal light remained off. Several minutes passed before a commercial-break confab between the officials, the result of which was a goal at 9:38 of the second period to make it 3-1.

Mara picked up an unsportsmanlike penalty for jawing at the ref, who returned fire. Rheault served the penalty.

“Jenna’s a huge voice for us, so having her on the bench was just great support,” Laing said. “I don’t think she stopped yelling once. And she served a penalty for us, so she got a little bit of ice time. Skate to the box and back.”

Meghara McManus, Mallory Souliotis, and Meg Rickard (first NWHL goal) also scored for the Pride, who rested starting netminder Lovisa Selander (21 saves) for the final 9:55.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.