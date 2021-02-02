Red Sox spring training schedule released; pitchers and catchers to begin workouts on Feb. 17

Load up the truck. It’s time for spring training.
The Red Sox announced Tuesday that pitchers and catchers are scheduled to begin training in Fort Myers on Feb. 17, with full-squad workouts beginning Feb. 22.
Of course, as with everything amid the coronavirus pandemic, dates are subject to change. Florida is averaging nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases a day in the past week, according to the New York Times.
To help keep players and fans safe, attendance at JetBlue Park will be limited to 24 percent capacity — about 2,400 fans in a 9,909-seat park. Tickets for the Sox’ 17 home spring-training games will be sold in “pods” of two to four seats to allow at least six feet of distance between groups. The Sox said season ticket owners will have dibs on spring training tickets, and the rest will be opened to the general public if any are available.
Despite all the changes, there will be a Truck Day: On Feb. 8, the equipment truck will leave Fenway Park to bring the team’s gear to Florida. However, the Red Sox are asking fans not to gather to see it off.
Here’s the spring training game schedule:
