Reggie Jackson blasts Curt Schilling over Hall controversy: ‘Freedom of speech got you freed out of the Hall of Fame’

Former Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson said that when it comes to Curt Schilling falling short of the Hall of Fame, he only has himself to blame.

Jackson, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1993, told NJ.com Schilling shouldn’t blame anyone but himself when it comes to him not reaching Cooperstown.

“I would say to Curt, ‘Look at what you did. You took yourself out of the Hall of Fame because of what you say and how to express yourself and how you think,’ ” he said. “Freedom of speech is great, but we can’t have a country with white supremacy, Nazis, Black Panthers, racist stuff and anti-Semitics. We can’t have people wearing swastikas because it’s a freedom of expression. Come on!