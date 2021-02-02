Reggie Jackson blasts Curt Schilling over Hall controversy: ‘Freedom of speech got you freed out of the Hall of Fame’

Former Yankees slugger Reggie Jackson said that when it comes to Curt Schilling falling short of the Hall of Fame, he only has himself to blame.
Jackson, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1993, told NJ.com Schilling shouldn’t blame anyone but himself when it comes to him not reaching Cooperstown.
“I would say to Curt, ‘Look at what you did. You took yourself out of the Hall of Fame because of what you say and how to express yourself and how you think,’ ” he said. “Freedom of speech is great, but we can’t have a country with white supremacy, Nazis, Black Panthers, racist stuff and anti-Semitics. We can’t have people wearing swastikas because it’s a freedom of expression. Come on!
Advertisement
“Freedom of speech got you freed out of the Hall of Fame. Freedom of speech got your [expletive] out of Cooperstown, bro!”
Schilling has been an outspoken conservative on social media, and has used his platforms to promote the QAnon conspiracy theory. Earlier this month, he expressed support for the insurgent attack on the US Capitol.
“I don’t care if Schilling is conservative or not conservative,” Jackson said. “That doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that he’s stepping out on the balcony and yelling out something to defame Jews or Muslims or any other ethnicity or gender. Curt, get away from here with that.”
Earlier this month, Schilling drew 285 of the 401 votes cast, 71.1 percent — 16 votes short of election. In an open letter to the Hall of Fame, he asked to be taken off the ballot in 2022.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.