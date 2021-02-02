Sabres’ games through Monday postponed because of COVID issues, including two games with Bruins

The Bruins’ games against Buffalo scheduled for Saturday and Monday have been postponed, The NHL said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“The National Hockey League announced today that Buffalo Sabres games have been postponed at least through Feb. 8 as a result of two Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups, who determined that more caution was warranted while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days.
“The team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Sabres’ regular season schedule and it is expected that a decision on next week’s games will be made in the coming days. The Sabres’ organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.”
Advertisement
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.