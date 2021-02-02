Sabres’ games through Monday postponed because of COVID issues, including two games with Bruins

The Bruins’ games against Buffalo scheduled for Saturday and Monday have been postponed, The NHL said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“The National Hockey League announced today that Buffalo Sabres games have been postponed at least through Feb. 8 as a result of two Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups, who determined that more caution was warranted while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days.