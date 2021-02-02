Russian activist Navalny sentenced to more than 2 years in prison

Authorities previously tried to contain him with short jail terms of a few weeks to avoid making Navalny into a political martyr. In August, Western officials say, Russian agents tried to assassinate Navalny by poisoning him. Now, the decision to send him to prison removes his direct voice from Russia’s political landscape, but it could energize his supporters and further rally Russian opposition to Putin around the figure of Navalny.

Tuesday’s sentencing represented a pivotal moment for President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Navalny, one of the main challengers of the Kremlin, has inspired some of the biggest street protests of the Putin era and repeatedly embarrassed the president and his close allies with investigative reports about corruption that have been viewed many millions of times on YouTube.

MOSCOW — A Russian court sentenced Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, to more than two years in prison Tuesday, a decision likely to send him for a lengthy term in a far-flung penal colony for the first time.

“Hundreds of thousands cannot be locked up,” Navalny said during the hearing before he was sentenced. “More and more people will recognize this. And when they recognize this — and that moment will come — all of this will fall apart, because you cannot lock up the whole country.”

Navalny, 44, may seek to appeal the ruling, which held that he repeatedly violated parole by failing to report properly to the authorities in person — in some cases while he was in Germany recovering from being poisoned, and in others because he did so on the wrong day of the week.

But Russian authorities have signaled that they will not be swayed by public pressure to release Navalny. They have put several of his top allies under house arrest, and on Sunday they deployed a huge police force in cities across Russia to quell protests over the past couple of weeks calling for his freedom.

Toward the end of the hearing, Navalny delivered a fiery speech to the courtroom in which he blamed Putin for trying to lock him away. He said the Russian president was angry that Navalny had survived after being poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok in August, in what he and Western officials have described as a state assassination attempt.

Navalny has accused Russia’s domestic intelligence agency of trying to kill him on orders from Putin by applying Novichok to the opposition leader’s underwear. The Kremlin has denied involvement in the poisoning.

“His main resentment against me now is that he will go down in history as a poisoner,” Navalny said of Putin. “There was Alexander the Liberator and Yaroslav the Wise. Now we’ll have Vladimir the Poisoner of Underpants.”

Hundreds of riot police officers in body armor descended on central Moscow on Tuesday evening, forming a menacing human cordon that blocked access to Red Square and other spaces near the Kremlin. Navalny’s allies called for protests, but police officers detained people milling about to prevent a crowd from gathering.

At least 346 people were arrested, the OVD-Info activist group said.

“This is lawlessness,” said Daniil Styukov, a 19-year-old warehouse worker who came to protest. “It’s clear that those in power do whatever they want, caring nothing for any limits.”

The court ruled in favor of the prosecution’s accusation that Navalny had violated parole on a 3½-year suspended prison sentence that he received in 2014. He and his brother were convicted of stealing about $500,000 from two companies, a conviction that the European Court of Human Rights called “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable.”

The judge, Natalia Repnikova, accepted the prosecution’s request to convert Navalny’s suspended sentence to a real prison term. About nine months of house arrest served by Navalny related to the case will be subtracted from the sentence, meaning that he was effectively sentenced to just over 2½ years in prison.

Under the terms of his earlier sentence, authorities say Navalny was supposed to check in with the prison authorities at least twice a month. But prosecutors charge that he repeatedly failed to do so last year, including after being released from a Berlin hospital in September while recovering from his poisoning.

“Despite the preventive and explanatory measures taken with Navalny, he repeatedly failed to appear at the inspection for registration for unacceptable reasons,” Repnikova said in her ruling, accepting the prosecution’s contention that Navalny did not fulfill the terms of his parole.

The ruling brought swift international condemnation. The Council of Europe, a human-rights body that counts Russia as a member, said it “defies all credibility and contravenes Russia’s international human rights obligations.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was “deeply concerned” and called for Navalny’s “immediate and unconditional release.” President Emmanuel Macron of France said imprisoning Navalny was “unacceptable” because “political disagreement is never a crime.”

Navalny’s associates have said that only street protests can force the Kremlin to change course, and tens of thousands of people have rallied for Navalny each of the last two weekends in cities across Russia.

The prosecution’s case for sending Navalny to prison relied heavily on technicalities. A prison service official, Alexander Yermolin, read in a soft voice from a stack of papers detailing Navalny’s alleged parole violations. The prosecution said the violations had begun before Navalny’s poisoning in August.

Navalny and his lawyers, in a lengthy back-and-forth with the prosecution, insisted that they had properly notified parole officials of his inability to report in person because of his poisoning. Navalny noted that even Putin had publicly referred last year to Navalny’s being in treatment in Germany.

Navalny was confined to house arrest for much of 2014 and served repeated jail terms of several weeks at a time. Until now, though, he has never served a lengthy prison sentence.