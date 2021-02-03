It’s time (again) to laugh at the Golden Globe nominations

Let’s start with “ Music ” — what the heck is it? How come no one has ever heard of it? Because the HFPA chose to extend eligibility to those films released in January and February of this year (instead of the usual 12-month calendar system), this IMAX-produced feature-length musical drama — produced, directed, and co-written by the pop musician Sia and due to hit theaters on February 12 — landed a nomination for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy and a Best Actress nomination for Kate Hudson. Is it any good? Who knows? Will it make for a grand production number when the awards ceremonies are telecast on February 28? You bet.

As sure as the sun rises in the East and spring follows winter, the Golden Globe nominations will be announced every year and make no sense whatsoever. And, honestly, a group of spider monkeys throwing darts at the 2020 release schedule would have done a better job than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this time around .

Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson in a scene from the Sia-directed and Golden Globe-nominated "Music." Merrick Morton

The big winner on the movie side of the Golden Globe aisle was “Mank,” the Netflix drama about the writing of “Citizen Kane” that is catnip for classic-movie fans and Sanskrit for everyone else. It received six nominations, including Best Picture (Drama), Director, Actor (Gary Oldman), and Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried). Alongside the five nominations for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (including Picture, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen), it’s further evidence that Netflix now dominates the film industry as thoroughly as any classic-era old studio once did.

That said, nothing at all for Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” a Netflix film whose larger-than-life starring turn by Delroy Lindo ended up on a lot of critics’ lists in 2020? That’s going to be awkward on awards night, since Lee’s two children, Satchel and Jackson, are serving as this year’s Golden Globe ambassadors, a post generally given to Hollywood scions.

Odd snubs abound. It’s great to see the time-loop comedy “Palm Springs” (available on Hulu) get a nod for Best Musical or Comedy, but why on earth nominate star Andy Samberg if you’re not going to nominate his co-star and screen equal Cristin Milioti? Why a best supporting nod for Daniel Kaluuya, so ferocious as Black Panther Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and nothing for LaKeith Stanfield’s performance as Hampton’s FBI betrayer? (”Judas” opens in Boston on February 12.) And Tom Hanks (“News of the World”), Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”), and Meryl Streep (“The Prom,” “Let Them All Talk”) all represent low-hanging awards fruit that the HFPA unaccountably missed.

LaKeith Stanfield, foreground, was snubbed while his "Judas and the Black Messiah" co-star Daniel Kaluuya (seen in the background) received a nomination. Glen Wilson/Associated Press

What did the Globe nominations get right? Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” another Netflix production. Riz Ahmed, achingly fine as the rocker gone deaf of “Sound of Metal.” A clutch of nods for “Nomadland” (Drama, Director, Actress, Screenplay), the haunting Frances McDormand film that’s an odds-on favorite for a Best Picture Oscar. (It opens in Boston February 19.) Four nominations for “Promising Young Woman,” a film that takes risks no matter what you think of it. Director Regina King and Supporting Actor Leslie Odom Jr. nominated for “One Night in Miami...”

But the horselaughs from industry watchers came loud and early when it was announced several weeks back that “Minari,” an indie charmer about a family of Korean immigrants headed by Steven Yuen (“The Walking Dead”) who start a farm in 1980s Arkansas, would be counted by the Globes only as a Foreign Language entrant, even though every scene takes place in America and many are in English. (”Minari” opens February 12 in Boston.)

Snorting in bemusement at the Golden Globes is a yearly tradition, of course, and all is usually forgiven by the night of the ceremonies, a boozy free-for-all notable for confused if heartfelt speechifying (see: Joaquin Phoenix, Jodie Foster). With COVID putting the kibosh on group events, the only reason for watching the Golden Globes is gone, so it’s almost not worth noting my puzzlement over Jared Leto bagging a Supporting Actor nomination for the opaque serial killer (maybe) of “The Little Things” when so many other worthy contenders (Paul Raci in “Sound of Metal,” Will Patton in “Minari,” the late Brian Dennehy in “Driveways”) got ignored.

Does any of this matter? Not really, and less this year than usual. But an awards show is generally assumed to address some kind of qualitative metric and, at its best, broaden the audience for deserving films (See: “Moonlight,” “Parasite”). So it’s telling that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association can’t tell the difference between one of the year’s best musicals (“Hamilton,” and if you want to argue that it’s a taped version of a play rather than a proper movie, feel free to join the endless rabbinical arguments already in progress) and one of the worst, “The Prom.” The spider monkeys don’t get more random than that.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.