‘Jeopardy!’ guest host list grows by four

Honestly, I did not quite grasp the cultural importance of “Jeopardy!” until host Alex Trebek got sick. Suddenly, a long-lived game show I’d never paid much attention to was being talked about a lot, and at times in sacred terms.

Maybe it’s because the series is one of the last mainstream places where being smart is a virtue, or because viewers at home like to play along and compete with the contestants, or because it makes viewers vicariously happy to watch ordinary people win money, or because it has remained unchanged by the tides of time for decades. Or maybe it’s revered for all of those reasons and more.