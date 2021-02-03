‘Jeopardy!’ guest host list grows by four

Honestly, I did not quite grasp the cultural importance of “Jeopardy!” until host Alex Trebek got sick. Suddenly, a long-lived game show I’d never paid much attention to was being talked about a lot, and at times in sacred terms.
Maybe it’s because the series is one of the last mainstream places where being smart is a virtue, or because viewers at home like to play along and compete with the contestants, or because it makes viewers vicariously happy to watch ordinary people win money, or because it has remained unchanged by the tides of time for decades. Or maybe it’s revered for all of those reasons and more.
Now that Trebek is gone, all of the fans seem to have strong feelings about who should permanently take over the show. Rather than rush into a new era, “Jeopardy!” is featuring a series of guest hosts — many of them kind of random. Some have already been announced, including Ken Jennings, the show’s executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik.
This week comes word that four more random celebrities will also be taking their turn as host this season: Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. By the way, the show will make donations to all these guest hosts’ charity of choice.
