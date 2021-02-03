City Hall suspends its racial equity fund-raising as Marty Walsh heads to D.C.

Karilyn Crockett, Walsh’s equity and inclusion chief, said the city fund’s 16-member steering committee had not begun formal fund-raising yet. The bulk of the money so far came from a $500,000 unsolicited donation from AT&T.

City officials on Wednesday said they are directing $670,000 of the $735,000 they have raised so far to the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund, an initiative launched last summer by local Black and brown business executives to address racial inequity. The city will use the remaining funds on a racial-equity research collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

With Mayor Martin J. Walsh poised to join the Biden administration, city officials have suspended fund-raising for the Boston Racial Equity Fund and shifted most of its money to a privately-run statewide effort with similar goals.

Fund-raising efforts were just gearing up last month, she said, when Walsh’s appointment as President Biden’s labor secretary became public. She said the committee was being deliberative, rather than rushing to ask for pledges, to ensure it had a clear focus for those funds.

Officials in City Hall decided to put the steering committee’s efforts on hold, pending direction from Walsh’s successor. Assuming the US Senate approves Walsh for the Cabinet job after its hearing on Thursday, Councilor Kim Janey, the city council president, will take over as acting mayor.

“It makes all the sense in the world to just think about where the money can go so it can be used well and it can be used quickly,” Crockett said. “We don’t want these dollars to be sitting anywhere.”

Walsh had announced the formation of the Boston Racial Equity Fund in June, with the stated hopes of raising $50 million, around the same time as the launch of the New Commonwealth Fund. Economic inequities had moved to the forefront of the public debate amid widespread protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some in the business community worried about competition for dollars between the two efforts, particularly given their similar goals. Among the biggest corporate donors to the statewide effort: State Street and Eastern Bank, which each pledged $5 million.

To minimize the potential for conflict and competition, Walsh appointed three members from the New Commonwealth Fund group to his steering committee: Mo Cowan of General Electric, Pamela Everhart of Fidelity Investments, and Linda Dorcena Forry of Suffolk Construction.

Walsh’s committee had been led by Lee Pelton, the Emerson College president who is taking over as head of The Boston Foundation later this year.

Crockett downplayed the concerns about competition.

“I’d like to think we are a very wealthy city,” Crockett said. “There’s a good amount of money in the city. The point is to make sure we’re coordinating our strategy … to make sure the dollars on the table are used with intention and focus.”

The New Commonwealth Fund has raised nearly $30 million in pledges since last summer, primarily from Boston-area companies and philanthropies. It made one round of disbursements about two months ago, totaling $1 million, to 20 nonprofits addressing racism and social injustice. Crockett said she expects the money the city gives to the New Commonwealth Fund will go to Boston-based organizations.

Many business and philanthropic leaders in Boston would like to revisit the Boston Federal Reserve’s Color of Wealth report from 2015 that showed an eye-popping, oft-repeated statistic: a sample of US-born Black residents of the region had a median net worth of $8, compared to $247,500 for a similarly sized sample of whites.

Crockett is eager to learn how those figures have changed in the past five years, and the Boston Fed is taking a closer look at the issue. Prabal Chakrabarti, executive vice president at the Boston Fed, said it is exploring a number of questions and analyses to inform discussions about racial equity in the region.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.