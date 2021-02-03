Drizly’s $1.1b deal shows that Boston can build cool companies focused on consumers

“We’re young guys, have a lot going on, and are always trying to get as much feedback as possible,” Rellas wrote about a company he and two friends had recently started. Really, he wanted some early publicity . We got together for at a café in Allston, and I heard about his vision for making cocktail hour more convenient with a mobile app for ordering liquor.

In April 2013, I got an e-mail from Nick Rellas, a Boston College student who was trying to solve a typical collegiate problem: getting beer delivered to campus.

Advertisement

Maybe it’s time to finally drive a stake through the undying cliché that Boston can’t create big consumer-oriented businesses?

Yes, it’s true that the city has had a long-running streak of successful companies that have grown by selling security software to big businesses (Rapid7), weapons to the government (Raytheon), drugs and medical devices to doctors (Biogen and Boston Scientific), or equipment to chip-makers (Axcelis).

But creating a mobile app that consumers use to make a fifth of whiskey show up at their door, crafting a brand around it that became synonymous with ordering booze, and then rolling it out nationally? That kind of thing has long been assumed to be Boston’s weaker arm.

Things have changed in a big way in the last seven years, and it’s time to take notice.

October 2014 was when Wayfair, the home furnishings site, went public. The Back Bay startup raised money from a Back Bay venture capital firm, Spark Capital, and has grown to employ more than 16,000 people. The auto shopping site CarGurus went public in 2017. PillPack was acquired by Amazon in 2019 for $753 million, six years after the online pharmacy was founded. DraftKings, the fantasy sports gaming site, hit the Nasdaq market last year.

Advertisement

Other Boston-based startups are trying to follow in their footsteps. Including Whoop, which sells a wristband that monitors the wearer’s health; ButcherBox, which delivers an array of high-quality meats; and Notarize, which provides online notary public services. That last one is led by Pat Kinsel, who was one of the first venture capitalists to put money into Drizly, in 2015.

Boston can lay claim to having invented some great consumer products over the years, from the telephone to the Tollhouse cookie to the microwave oven, but when the venture capital industry took shape here after World War II, most of its investing activity was focused on companies making expensive factory equipment, scientific gear, and business computers.The VC industry’s first home run was $70,000 put into Digital Equipment Corporation, the pioneering maker of minicomputers, which returned more than $350 million in 1971. That spawned a culture of investing that was comfortable backing startups selling cutting-edge, expensive products to buyers with deep pockets. And when the personal computing revolution began in the mid-1970s, all of the action was in the San Francisco Bay area.

Occasionally, a Boston company would find a rip in the matrix, and get really big selling something new to consumers. Tripadvisor had the insight that reviews written by travelers might be more recent and relevant than reviews penned by professional travel writers.

After years of cashing government checks as a contractor for NASA and the Pentagon, Bedford-based iRobot aimed its engineering team at the challenge of keeping floors clean — and created the Roomba vacuum cleaner in 2002.

Advertisement

I’ve covered those stories in my column and blog over the years, though I’ve also covered the flame-outs of other startups that tried to sell to consumers, like Jibo, the friendly and well-funded robot that got shivved by Alexa when it tried to find a spot on the kitchen counter.

“Drizly did a number of things right, but one of them was brand marketing from their earliest point in history,” says Sarah Fay, a Boston venture capitalist at Glasswing Ventures. “They did not cut corners there, and today they have a recognizable brand.” The company even came up with a memorable slogan — something few startups even try to do: “Get the door, it’s the liquor store.”

The company also figured out how to generate consumer usage at the same time it was rolling out in multiple big cities, each with its own byzantine laws around liquor sales and age validation, observes venture capitalist Peter Blacklow — at the same time as it was competing with companies such as Instacart, Minibar, and Hopsy. (One of the things that Rellas showed me at that first meeting was a mobile app the company had created to check a buyer’s ID before handing over an order.)

Drizly also had access to people who knew how to build software for consumers. When TJ Mahony of the Boston venture firm Accomplice helped supply some early capital for Drizly, he also helped it recruit some of his former colleagues at FlipKey, a home rental startup that was acquired by Tripadvisor.

Advertisement

Ryan Moore, a partner at Accomplice says that “as a region, we had so much pride in ‘hard tech,’” like robotics or data storage devices. But more recently, he continues, “a lot of value has been created in the application layer,” meaning the apps and websites we all interact with on a regular basis. “Look at PillPack,” he says, “that was a brilliant consumer product.” But Moore adds that “the entrepreneurs are adapting faster than some of the venture people,” who still are inclined to look for a stack of patents or a contract with a big Fortune 500 customer as an indication that a company has an investment-worthy idea.

The Drizly acquisition is a win for firms such as Accomplice and Polaris that put some early dollars into the company. But before we cheer too loudly, it’s worth noting that the number of consumer-focused startups in Boston is constrained somewhat by the number of venture capital firms willing to invest in them in their formative years. Even Moore has a tough time getting to a list of five Boston venture firms that regularly do that. There is, he admits, “a dearth of financing options.”

When I met with Rellas in 2013, he had a pretty solid entrepreneurial insight. “We wanted to make our startup recession-proof, so that’s why we’re in the alcohol business,” he told me.

Advertisement

Turns out, it was also pandemic-proof. In the early months of COVID-related lockdowns last year, Drizly reported that its weekly sales had leapt 350 percent or more over the typical pre-pandemic week. And the service was incredibly dependable: when I used it last month to send a couple cases of craft beer to my brother-in-law in Miami, I placed my order at 8:28 AM, feeling guilty that I was taking action a few days after his birthday. He sent me a “thank you” text at 9:26 AM, with a photo of the product sitting on his table.

Who says Boston can’t start businesses that make consumers happy?

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.