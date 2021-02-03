Fed survey shows ‘stark’ race gap in credit health of small firms

The survey was conducted in September and October, before a spike in COVID-19 infections led to activity restrictions across the country later in the year. It captures how broad the impact has been on the financial health of small businesses, with 95 percent reporting being hit by the crisis. While many of their larger counterparts benefited from a surging stock market and easy corporate credit, more than half of small-company owners reported using personal funds to cover business expenses.

Overall, 88 percent of firms with fewer than 500 employees said that sales were still below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Small Business Credit Survey released by the Fed on Wednesday. Firms owned by Asian, Black, or Latino Americans were more likely to report ’'fair’' or ’'poor’' financial conditions and least likely to receive the amount of funding they sought, according to the report.

Minority-owned US small businesses reported much weaker financial conditions than the average in a survey from the Federal Reserve, which highlighted ’'stark differences by race and ethnicity’' in the face of the pandemic crisis.

Nearly one-third of the firms that reported below-normal sales said their chances of survival would be at least somewhat unlikely without further government relief. Since the survey was conducted, Congress passed another round of the Paycheck Protection Program for small firms, which reopened last month with $284 billion in funding. As of Jan. 31, about 891,000 loans worth about $73 billion had been approved.

Outside of PPP and other government relief programs, access to capital has become harder as a result of the health crisis. The situation got even worse along racial lines. About 37 percent of respondents said they received all the non-emergency financing they asked for, down from 51 percent in the 2019 survey. And only 13 percent of Black-owned firms reported getting the full amount they sought.

The crisis exacerbated inequalities in access to capital, according to Fed officials who worked on the report. Minority business owners are less likely to have strong relationships with lenders than their white counterparts, which likely further impacted their ability to get credit when business conditions worsened at the onset of the pandemic.

Black business owners cited credit availability as a top concern for the next 12 months, while Asian and Hispanic owners said demand was the most important challenge in the coming year. Overall, 57 percent of the firms said their financial conditions were ’'fair’' or ’'poor.’' The figures for minority-owned firms were higher: 79 percent for Asian-, 77 percent for Black-, and 66 percent for Latino-owned firms.

The number of firms with more than $100,000 in debt, excluding PPP forgivable loans, rose to 44 percent in 2020 from 31 percent the previous year.

The survey reached companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and included 9,693 businesses with employees.